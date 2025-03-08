Michael Vi // Shutterstock

Most Democrat-leaning states

Considering a Republican candidate won the United States presidential election in November 2024, it’s easy to assume most Americans identify as Republicans. The data, however, tells a different story. According to Gallup, 28% of Americans considered themselves Democrats in 2024, the same percentage who identified as Republicans. A far greater number (43%) identified as Independents.

When choosing between the two major parties, Gallup’s data shows that 45% of Americans lean toward Democratic values. Still, those values look far different from the party’s initial tenets when it was created over 175 years ago. America’s longest-running political party formally took shape with the founding of the Democratic National Committee in 1848, when early Democrats fought to limit federal government oversight and stood against the abolition of slavery.

Today, the Democratic Party tends to advocate for an active federal government and champions progressive causes like resisting voter suppression and advocating for gun reform and reproductive rights.

An April 2024 analysis from the Pew Research Center showed that certain groups are more inclined to lean Democratic, including Black and Asian Americans, those without a religious affiliation, and those born in the 1990s. Still, the Democratic Party isn’t a united front. Opinions differ on issues like the Israel-Palestine conflict, which led to protests throughout the U.S. in 2024.

To see where Democrats are most prominent in the U.S. today, Stacker ranked each state by the percentage of residents who voted for then-Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, using data from The American Presidency Project. Voting data is as of Dec. 31, 2024. Supplementary data on voting patterns from the past 16 presidential elections is also included but did not impact the ranking.

Though many of the states in the top 25 are in the Northeast or on the West Coast, as one may expect, the list also has a few unexpected outliers. Read on to see where your state ranks.

Sulae // Shutterstock

#50. Wyoming

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 69,527 (25.8%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 1 time

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#49. West Virginia

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 214,309 (28.1%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 7 times

Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

#48. Idaho

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 274,972 (30.4%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 2 times

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#47. North Dakota

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 112,327 (30.5%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 1 time

Natalia Bratslavsky // Shutterstock

#46. Oklahoma

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 499,599 (31.9%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 2 times

shuttersv // Shutterstock

#45. Arkansas

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 396,905 (33.6%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 4 times

hw22 // Shutterstock

#44. Kentucky

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 704,043 (33.9%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 4 times

Talmon Murphy Jr // Shutterstock

#43. Alabama

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 772,412 (34.1%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 1 time

Bo Shen // Shutterstock

#42. South Dakota

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 146,859 (34.2%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 1 time

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#41. Tennessee

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 1,056,265 (34.5%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 4 times

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#40. Utah

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 562,566 (37.8%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 1 time

Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#39. Mississippi

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 466,668 (38.0%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 2 times

Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#38. Louisiana

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 766,870 (38.2%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 3 times

NayaDadara // Shutterstock

#37. Montana

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 231,906 (38.5%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 3 times

Kristopher Kettner // Shutterstock

#36. Nebraska

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 369,995 (39.1%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 1 time

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#35. Indiana

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 1,163,603 (39.6%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 3 times

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#34. Missouri

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 1,200,599 (40.1%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 4 times

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#33. South Carolina

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 1,028,452 (40.4%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 1 time

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#32. Kansas

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 544,853 (41.0%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 1 time

Alexandre.ROSA // Shutterstock

#31. Alaska

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 140,026 (41.4%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 1 time

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#30. Texas

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 4,835,250 (42.5%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 4 times

Rudy Balasko // Shutterstock

#29. Iowa

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 707,278 (42.5%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 7 times

Gianfranco Vivi // Shutterstock

#28. Florida

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 4,683,038 (43.0%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 6 times

Rudy Balasko // Shutterstock

#27. Ohio

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 2,533,699 (43.9%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 7 times

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#26. Arizona

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 1,582,860 (46.7%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 2 times

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#25. Nevada

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 705,197 (47.5%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 7 times

digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#24. North Carolina

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 2,715,375 (47.7%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 3 times

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#23. Michigan

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 2,736,533 (48.3%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 9 times

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#22. Georgia

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 2,548,017 (48.5%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 4 times

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#21. Pennsylvania

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 3,423,042 (48.7%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 11 times

Sandra Foyt // Shutterstock

#20. Wisconsin

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 1,668,229 (48.8%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 10 times

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#19. New Hampshire

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 418,488 (50.7%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 8 times

photo.ua // Shutterstock

#18. Minnesota

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 1,656,979 (50.9%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 15 times

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#17. Virginia

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 2,335,395 (51.8%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 5 times

turtix // Shutterstock

#16. New Mexico

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 478,802 (51.9%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 8 times

FotosForTheFuture // Shutterstock

#15. New Jersey

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 2,220,713 (52.0%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 9 times

Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#14. Maine

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 435,652 (52.4%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 10 times

Andrew Zarivny // Shutterstock

#13. Colorado

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 1,728,159 (54.1%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 7 times

Kamil Zelezik // Shutterstock

#12. Illinois

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 3,062,863 (54.4%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 9 times

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#11. Oregon

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 1,240,600 (55.3%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 11 times

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#10. Rhode Island

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 285,156 (55.5%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 13 times

Ryan DeBerardinis // Shutterstock

#9. New York

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 4,619,195 (55.9%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 13 times

Allan Wood Photography // Shutterstock

#8. Connecticut

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 992,053 (56.4%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 11 times

Jon Bilous // Shutterstock

#7. Delaware

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 289,758 (56.6%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 11 times

emperorcosar // Shutterstock

#6. Washington

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 2,245,849 (57.2%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 11 times

Juancat // Shutterstock

#5. California

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 9,276,179 (58.5%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 10 times

Wolfgang Hauke // Shutterstock

#4. Hawai’i

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 313,044 (60.6%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 13 times

Travellaggio // Shutterstock

#3. Massachusetts

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 2,126,518 (61.2%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 14 times

Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#2. Maryland

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 1,902,577 (62.6%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 13 times

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#1. Vermont

– Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 235,791 (63.8%)

– Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 10 times

Data reporting by Wade Zhou. Story editing by Jaimie Etkin. Copy editing by Paris Close. Photo selection by Jaimie Etkin.

