US population trends by state

Across all 50 states, the population increased by an average of 1.55% over one year. But some states saw a much larger boom in the number of residents, while others lagged behind. And within each state, population growth — or decline — varied from county to county. Birth rates, immigration, and households moving within the U.S. can all contribute to these changes. Sudden shifts in demographics can lead to ripple effects through the local economy. Demand for local amenities like housing, schools, roadways, public infrastructure and more can lead to subsequent changes in local costs, voter rolls, businesses and more.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked U.S. states based on the one-year change in population between 2023 and 2024 according to newly released data from the U.S. Census Bureau. For each state, the population change within each county is also noted.

Key Findings

Florida’s population is increasing fastest. The population grew 3.37% in Florida between 2023 and 2024, going from 22.61 million to 23.27 million. The proportion of children under five declined slightly from 4.96% to 4.91%, while the share of senior citizens similarly declined from 21.79 to 21.75%, indicating that working age adults may be flocking to the state.

The number of residents in West Virginia dwindled slightly, losing a net of 92 residents year over year while every other state’s population grew. The remaining population of 1,769,979 also aged, with a 1.18% decline in the number of children over five and 1.75% annual growth in the number of seniors 65 and over. The population is aging most quickly in New Hampshire. New Hampshire saw the most growth in the proportion of people over age 65. The number of these residents climbed from 289,958 to 303,232, taking representation from 20.7% of the state population to 21.5% in just one year. Wyoming, Montana, Vermont and Alaska also were among the most rapidly aging states.

New Hampshire saw the most growth in the proportion of people over age 65. The number of these residents climbed from 289,958 to 303,232, taking representation from 20.7% of the state population to 21.5% in just one year. Wyoming, Montana, Vermont and Alaska also were among the most rapidly aging states. Only two states are getting younger. The proportion of children under five expanded only in Iowa and South Carolina. In Iowa, the number of children under five grew from 182,063 to 186,076 between 2023 and 2024, going from 5.68% to 5.74% of the total Iowa population. In South Carolina, the growth from 285,830 to 293,334 young children over one year led to a representative increase from 5.32% to 5.35%.

Population Changes by States and Counties

States are ranked based on the highest one-year percentage change in total population. For each state, counties are then ranked by their own respective population changes.

Florida

Population growth over one year: 3.37%

Population, 2024: 23,372,215

Population, 2023: 22,610,726

Texas

Population growth over one year: 2.58%

Population, 2024: 31,290,831

Population, 2023: 30,503,301

Utah

Population growth over one year: 2.51%

Population, 2024: 3,503,613

Population, 2023: 3,417,734

Nevada

Population growth over one year: 2.29%

Population, 2024: 3,267,467

Population, 2023: 3,194,176

New Jersey

Population growth over one year: 2.26%

Population, 2024: 9,500,851

Population, 2023: 9,290,841

Arizona

Population growth over one year: 2.03%

Population, 2024: 7,582,384

Population, 2023: 7,431,344

South Carolina

Population growth over one year: 1.96%

Population, 2024: 5,478,831

Population, 2023: 5,373,555

North Carolina

Population growth over one year: 1.94%

Population, 2024: 11,046,024

Population, 2023: 10,835,491

Delaware

Population growth over one year: 1.94%

Population, 2024: 1,051,917

Population, 2023: 1,031,890

Massachusetts

Population growth over one year: 1.92%

Population, 2024: 7,136,171

Population, 2023: 7,001,399

Idaho

Population growth over one year: 1.88%

Population, 2024: 2,001,619

Population, 2023: 1,964,726

Washington

Population growth over one year: 1.86%

Population, 2024: 7,958,180

Population, 2023: 7,812,880

North Dakota

Population growth over one year: 1.61%

Population, 2024: 796,568

Population, 2023: 783,926

Connecticut

Population growth over one year: 1.60%

Population, 2024: 3,675,069

Population, 2023: 3,617,176

New York

Population growth over one year: 1.51%

Population, 2024: 19,867,248

Population, 2023: 19,571,216

Rhode Island

Population growth over one year: 1.49%

Population, 2024: 1,112,308

Population, 2023: 1,095,962

Tennessee

Population growth over one year: 1.42%

Population, 2024: 7,227,750

Population, 2023: 7,126,489

Georgia

Population growth over one year: 1.37%

Population, 2024: 11,180,878

Population, 2023: 11,029,227

Kentucky

Population growth over one year: 1.37%

Population, 2024: 4,588,372

Population, 2023: 4,526,154

Nebraska

Population growth over one year: 1.37%

Population, 2024: 2,005,466

Population, 2023: 1,978,379

Colorado

Population growth over one year: 1.36%

Population, 2024: 5,957,494

Population, 2023: 5,877,610

Maryland

Population growth over one year: 1.34%

Population, 2024: 6,263,220

Population, 2023: 6,180,253

Illinois

Population growth over one year: 1.28%

Population, 2024: 12,710,158

Population, 2023: 12,549,689

California

Population growth over one year: 1.20%

Population, 2024: 39,431,263

Population, 2023: 38,965,193

Virginia

Population growth over one year: 1.10%

Population, 2024: 8,811,195

Population, 2023: 8,715,698

Iowa

Population growth over one year: 1.08%

Population, 2024: 3,241,488

Population, 2023: 3,207,004

Michigan

Population growth over one year: 1.03%

Population, 2024: 10,140,459

Population, 2023: 10,037,261

Oklahoma

Population growth over one year: 1.03%

Population, 2024: 4,095,393

Population, 2023: 4,053,824

Kansas

Population growth over one year: 1.02%

Population, 2024: 2,970,606

Population, 2023: 2,940,547

Alabama

Population growth over one year: 0.96%

Population, 2024: 5,157,699

Population, 2023: 5,108,468

Minnesota

Population growth over one year: 0.96%

Population, 2024: 5,793,151

Population, 2023: 5,737,915

Oregon

Population growth over one year: 0.92%

Population, 2024: 4,272,371

Population, 2023: 4,233,358

Alaska

Population growth over one year: 0.92%

Population, 2024: 740,133

Population, 2023: 733,406

Indiana

Population growth over one year: 0.90%

Population, 2024: 6,924,275

Population, 2023: 6,862,199

Pennsylvania

Population growth over one year: 0.90%

Population, 2024: 13,078,751

Population, 2023: 12,961,683

Wisconsin

Population growth over one year: 0.85%

Population, 2024: 5,960,975

Population, 2023: 5,910,955

Ohio

Population growth over one year: 0.83%

Population, 2024: 11,883,304

Population, 2023: 11,785,935

Missouri

Population growth over one year: 0.80%

Population, 2024: 6,245,466

Population, 2023: 6,196,156

Hawaii

Population growth over one year: 0.77%

Population, 2024: 1,446,146

Population, 2023: 1,435,138

New Mexico

Population growth over one year: 0.75%

Population, 2024: 2,130,256

Population, 2023: 2,114,371

Arkansas

Population growth over one year: 0.67%

Population, 2024: 3,088,354

Population, 2023: 3,067,732

Maine

Population growth over one year: 0.67%

Population, 2024: 1,405,012

Population, 2023: 1,395,722

Wyoming

Population growth over one year: 0.61%

Population, 2024: 587,618

Population, 2023: 584,057

South Dakota

Population growth over one year: 0.58%

Population, 2024: 924,669

Population, 2023: 919,318

Louisiana

Population growth over one year: 0.52%

Population, 2024: 4,597,740

Population, 2023: 4,573,749

New Hampshire

Population growth over one year: 0.50%

Population, 2024: 1,409,032

Population, 2023: 1,402,054

Montana

Population growth over one year: 0.39%

Population, 2024: 1,137,233

Population, 2023: 1,132,812

Vermont

Population growth over one year: 0.16%

Population, 2024: 648,493

Population, 2023: 647,464

Mississippi

Population growth over one year: 0.11%

Population, 2024: 2,943,045

Population, 2023: 2,939,690

West Virginia

Population growth over one year: -0.01%

Population, 2024: 1,769,979

Population, 2023: 1,770,071

Data and Methodology

This SmartAsset study ranked 50 states based on the one-year change in total population between 2023 and 2024 according to data from the 1-Year American Community Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau. Changes in the relative frequencies and number of children under five and seniors 65 and over were also reported, as well as county-level estimates for total population growth.

