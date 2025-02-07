Trump terminates Biden access to classified information

Trump announced Friday that he is terminating former President Joe Biden from receiving access to classified information, according to a new social media post.

Trump said he is immediately revoking Biden's "security clearances" and stopping his access to daily intelligence briefings.

He then suggested that Biden cannot be trusted with sensitive information.

Presidents do not have security clearances, though -- they have access to classified information because of the position they hold.

Former President Joe Biden gestures while arriving at Joint Base Andrews following inauguration ceremonies in Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2025.Samuel Corum/Getty Images

-ABC News' Kelsey Walsh