El Pasoan to accompany Congresswoman Escobar to Trump’s Joint Address to Congress

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Congresswoman Veronica Escobar announced that veteran Cesar Cordero will join her as her guest for this week's Joint Address to Congress by President Donald Trump. Cordero is President of NATCA-El Paso, a Union Organizer, and Texas State Legislative Coordinator.

"With 15 years of experience as a Federal Air Traffic Controller, he has built a distinguished career in aviation safety and currently serves as the President of the El Paso chapter of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) Union where he advocates for his fellow air traffic controllers and works to improve working conditions and safety standards," Escobar explained.

In her announcement of Cordero's invitation, Escobar said that the Borderland is home to thousands of federal employees. Recently the Trump administration has been cutting federal jobs.

“I am deeply honored by Congresswoman Escobar’s invitation to attend the President’s address to a joint session of Congress as her guest,” Cesar Cordero said. “Regardless of our personal political viewpoints, it is a privilege to witness a piece of American history in the making. As an immigrant, US Army veteran, and President of our local air traffic controllers union, I know service to our country comes in many forms. Now more than ever, we must support those who dedicate their lives and careers to our great nation. We must unify around the idea that every American worker deserves dignity and respect in the workplace, and I am proud to represent the federal workforce and the American labor movement.”