Escobar visits Guantanamo Bay

GUANTANAMO BAY (KVIA) -- Congresswoman Veronica Escobar traveled to inspect the conditions of facilities at Guantanamo Bay.

These facilities have been used to hold migrants scheduled for deportation since the start of the second Trump presidency.

Escobar traveled as part of a bipartisan delegation. She joined members of the House Armed Services, among the first to travel to the facilities at the U.S. naval station on March 10, 2025. Escobar published photos from the trip today.