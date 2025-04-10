QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you more confident after the tariff pause and market rally?

The financial markets went on a roller-coaster ride this week, powered by President Donald Trump's tariff pronouncements.

The latest came Wednesday, when Trump's administration said it would pause tariffs on many countries it had targeted for 90 days to let negotiations play out. Tariffs had been set to start this week against scores of countries.

Massive tariffs on Chinese goods remain in place.

Financial markets rallied Wednesday on the news, wiping out some of the deep losses they had incurred since the tariff talk got serious last week.

