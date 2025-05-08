Skip to Content
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Do you have concerns about a proposed federal autism database?

The Department of Health and Senior Services on Wednesday introduced a pilot program to collect information about autism.

The program would harvest data from Medicare and Medicaid, including insurance claims, medical records and smartwatch data. It's part of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s pledge to find the causes of autism by September.

The plan has drawn pushback from autism and privacy advocates.

Do you have concerns about the program? Let us know by voting in the poll.

