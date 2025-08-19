El Paso City Council approves new budget, property tax rate

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- At its meeting today, El Paso City Council adopted its Fiscal Year 2026 budget and established a new property tax rate. A city spokesperson says that the rate is the lowest in ten years, standing at $0.759649 per $100 of property value.

The city says it expects to reduce its debt, provide tax relief for senior citizens and those living with disabilities, and provide new services to citizens. The tax exemption for seniors and the disabled rose from $42,500 to $45,000. The total Fiscal Year 2026 budget is set at $1.38 billion, with $625.7 million of that money going into the general fund.

The new budget passed seven to one, with District 7 Rep. Lily Limón casting the sole dissenting vote. Limón also voted no on the new property tax rate. At Monday's City Council Work Session, District 1 Rep. Alejandra Chávez suggested a change in the proposed budget. She asked that each district office receive $6,000 for travel expenses incurred on trips made in the representatives' official capacity. The funds would come from the general fund. That measure passed six to two on Monday, with Limón and District 8 Rep. Chris Canales voting no. Council members also voted in favor of returning unused travel funds to the general fund at the close of each fiscal year.

The city spokesperson says council voted on the new budget and property tax rate after a series of 18 public meetings, a survey, and 31 department presentations.

“Before presenting the budget to City Council, City staff made more than $26 million in savings and efficiencies,” El Paso City Manager Dionne Mack said. “Making deeper cuts would have meant reducing or eliminating services that residents told us were a priority; such as public safety, street maintenance, and quality of life programs.”