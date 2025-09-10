Trump ally Charlie Kirk shot at event in Utah, source says

Originally Published: 10 SEP 25 14:49 ET

Updated: 10 SEP 25 15:11 ET

By Kristen Holmes, CNN

Editor's note: EDITOR’S NOTE: We’ve moved to Live Updates for coverage of this developing story. Follow the latest here.

(CNN) — Trump ally Charlie Kirk was shot at an event in Utah on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter says.

The extent of Kirk’s injuries were not immediately clear.

Kirk is one of the most prominent pro-Trump activists and conservative media personalities in the United States. He has garnered millions of fans and co-founded Turning Point USA, an organization that advocates for conservative politics on high school and university campuses, in 2012.

The FBI is monitoring the incident at Utah Valley University, the agency’s Director Kash Patel said.

“Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation,” Patel said in a post on X.

Just before the shooting, Kirk posted about an event at the university. “Utah Valley University is FIRED UP and READY for the first stop back on the American Comeback Tour,” Kirk wrote in a post on X.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he’s being briefed by law enforcement on the incident involving Kirk.

“Those responsible will be held fully accountable. Violence has no place in our public life. Americans of every political persuasion must unite in condemning this act. Our prayers are with Charlie, his family, and all those affected,” Cox said.

This story has been updated with additional information.

