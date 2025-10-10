Skip to Content
Congresswoman Veronica Escobar forgoes pay for duration of government shutdown

Veronica Escobar
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, who represents part of El Paso, sent a letter to the U.S. House of Representative's chief administrative officer asking that her pay be withheld until federal workers are paid.

“If federal employees aren’t getting paid, Members of Congress shouldn’t either," Escobar stated. "I’m withholding my own pay until all 18,000 federal employees in El Paso and all service members at Fort Bliss are paid.”

In her letter, Escobar specified that she should not be paid until the end of the government shutdown, when an appropriations agreement has taken effect.

Emma Hoggard

