Government shutdown causes judiciary funding to run out

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The judicial branch announced that starting this week, there is not enough funding to sustain full, paid operations. This is according to United States Courts. The news comes as the country marks 21 days of the ongoing government shutdown.

"Until the ongoing lapse in government funding is resolved, federal courts will maintain limited operations necessary to perform the Judiciary’s constitutional functions," United States Courts officials stated. "Federal judges will continue to serve, in accordance with the Constitution, but court staff may only perform certain excepted activities permitted under the Anti-Deficiency Act."

Essential work that will continue to happen includes activities necessary to perform constitutional functions and protect public safety and human life. Workers will be expected to perform these essential functions without pay until the end of the government shutdown. Staff members who are not performing essential tasks will be furloughed.

The Case Management/Electronic Case Files system will remain operational. The jury program will not be impacted, as it is funded by other sources not impacted by the government shutdown, United States Courts says.

"Each appellate, district, and bankruptcy court will make operational decisions regarding how its cases and probation and pretrial supervision will be conducted during the funding lapse," United States Courts explained. "Each court and federal defender’s office will determine the staffing resources necessary to support such work."

The government shutdown started on October 1. Lawmakers in Washington, D.C. have been unable to pass any legislation to end the shutdown yet.