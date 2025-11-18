Skip to Content
House of Representatives votes to release Epstein files

today at 12:44 PM
Published 12:13 PM

Update (12:36 PM): The vote has passed. The House of Representatives has voted to release the files. The measure must next move onto the Senate for a vote.

The House voted 423 to 1 to pass the measure releasing the files. There was one Republican who voted no.

Update (12:18 PM): The House of Representatives is now voting on the release of the Epstein files.

The House of Representatives is discussing the Jeffrey Epstein files right now. The House is expected to vote after the discussion.

Watch the livestream of the discussion and the vote below:

Emma Hoggard

