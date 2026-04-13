Pope Leo responds to Trump’s criticism, saying he has ‘no fear’ of US administration

By Melissa Adan, David Brennan, and Kevin Shalvey

April 13, 2026, 7:57 AM

ALGIERS and LONDON -- Pope Leo XIV on Monday responded to criticism from President Donald Trump, telling reporters while traveling to Algeria that he has "no fear" of the White House.

"I have no fear of the Trump administration, nor speaking out loudly about the message of the Gospel," the pontiff said on Monday, as he began a dayslong visit to four African nations. "That's what I believe in. I am called to do what the church is called to do."

The pope on Saturday called for an end to conflict, without explicitly mentioning the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran. "Enough of war," Leo said during a peace vigil in St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City.

The pope also suggested "delusion of omnipotence" is fueling the U.S.-Israel war in Iran, imploring the country leaders to come to a peace agreement.

Trump on Sunday night posted on social media calling the pope "WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy."

Pope Leo XIV addresses journalists during the flight heading to Algiers on April 13, 2026. Pope Leo XIV embarks today on an 11-day visit to Algeria, Cameroon, Angola and Equatorial Guinea for his first major international trip since becoming pontiff last year.

Alberto Pizzoli/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The pope, who was born in Chicago and is the first American to lead the Catholic Church, was elevated to his position in May 2025, a few months into Trump's second term. The president at that time congratulated Leo, saying on social media that it was "such an honor" for an American to become pope.

The pontiff has voiced concern about several armed conflicts, repeatedly calling for peace, including mentioning the civil war raging in Sudan, the Russia-Ukraine war and the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. He has called for peace in Iran and the broader Middle East since the beginning of the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.

The pontiff has been a strong messenger for global peace since the start of his papacy last May.

He has repeatedly called for the parties involved to engage in negotiations, including saying on March 1 that he was making "a heartfelt appeal to all the parties involved to assume the moral responsibility of halting the spiral of violence before it becomes an unbridgeable chasm." He has said that "God does not bless any conflict."

Pope Leo XIV boards his plane heading to Algiers at Rome's Fiumicino airport on April 13, 2026.

Tiziana Fabi/AFP via Getty Images

Leo said on Monday that his comments "are certainly not meant as attacks on anyone and the message of the Gospel is very clear, 'Blessed are the peacemakers.'"

"I will not shy away from pronouncing the message of the Gospel, of inviting all people to look for ways of building bridges for peace and reconciliation, of looking for ways to avoid war any time that's possible," Leo continued. "To put my message on the same plane as what the president has attempted to do here I think is not understanding what the message of the Gospel is and I'm sorry to hear that."

Pope Leo XIV gestures during a visit at the Maqam Echahid Martyrs' Monument in El Madania, near Algiers on April 13, 2026.

Alberto Pizzoli/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Trump early on Monday had called for the pope to focus on "being a Great Pope, not a Politician."

"It’s hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it’s hurting the Catholic Church!" Trump wrote on his social media network.

Responding to a question from reporters hours later, Leo said of the apparent tensions with Trump, "I do not look at my role as being political ... I don't want to get into a debate with him. I don't think that the message of the Gospel is meant to be abused in the way that some people are doing."

"I will continue to speak out loud against war, looking to promote peace, promoting dialogue, multilateral relationships among the states to look for just solutions to problems," he said. "Too many people are suffering in the world today. Too many innocent people are being killed. And I think someone has to stand up and say, 'There's a better way to do this.'"