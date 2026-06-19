Juárez mayor requests leave of absence

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Ciudad Juárez Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar requested an indefinite leave of absence Wednesday afternoon, according to the city's municipal government. The request concludes nearly five years of him leading the municipal administration.

During a special city council session, Pérez Cuéllar said the next step in his career is a challenge in promoting the transformation of the state of Chihuahua, but also seeking justice for Juárez, according to a news release.

He said the city faced shortcomings and insufficient budgets for years, and will continue working to make sure the city gets the treatment and resources it needs.

“When years have passed and I look back on this stage of my life, I will be able to say with peace of mind that I put all my effort, all my energy, and all my heart into moving Ciudad Juárez forward,” Pérez Cuéllar said.

During the special session, he thanked municipal government leaders, first responders, public service workers and other departments for facing challenges to serve Juárez.

"They are the ones who truly sustain and move this city forward every day," he said.

Additionally, he said he's certain City Secretary Héctor Rafael Ortiz Orpinel will lead the administration with responsibility.

"I leave with peace of mind because I know there is an extraordinary team working under extraordinary leadership," Pérez Cuéllar said.

Pérez Cuéllar was elected as mayor in 2021 and 2024.