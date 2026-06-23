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Congress agrees on war powers resolution for 1st time since Iran war began

ABC NEWS
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Published 2:47 PM

By Lalee Ibssa

The Senate on Tuesday adopted a House-passed Iran war powers resolution by a 50-48 vote in a symbolic, yet rare, rebuke of President Donald Trump.

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Article Topic Follows: Politics
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