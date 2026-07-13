South Carolina governor picks Lindsey Graham’s sister to finish his Senate term

By Oren Oppenheim, Nicholas Kerr, and Emily Chang

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced on Monday that he is appointing Sen. Lindsey Graham's sister Darline Graham Nordone to take his U.S. Senate seat for the rest of his term.

"I think this is what Lindsey would have wanted," Nordone said at an event announcing her appointment.

Graham's office announced that the longtime Republican lawmaker had died suddenly at the age of 71 on Saturday. Preliminary findings from the Medical Examiner of the District of Columbia said Graham died from an "aortic dissection due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease."

Republican presidential candidate Sen. Lindsey Graham with his sister, Darline Graham Nordone, as he walks down the midway at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, Aug. 17, 2015.

Congressional Quarterly/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

McMaster said he had talked to Nordone on Sunday morning about the appointment and she agreed to fill out his term.

“Lindsey took care of his little sister in years long departed. It's my honor to ask his little sister, Darlene Graham, to finish his work for him now,” McMaster said.

President Donald Trump earlier Monday said he wanted Nordone to be Graham's temporary replacement in the Senate.

Trump wrote in a social media post that he made his recommendation to McMaster, and said it would a "fabulous tribute" to Graham.

ABC News reached out to McMaster's office about Trump's push for Nordone to be Graham's replacement. ABC News has also reached out to Nordone for comment.

Separate from the temporary replacement to complete Graham's term, South Carolina will hold a special election on Aug. 11 to replace Graham as the Republican nominee on the general election ballot this November.

Graham and his sister shared an incredibly close relationship. After their parents died when Graham was only 22 years old, he took on a caretaker role for his younger sister, becoming her legal guardian.

Darline Graham Nordone, sister of Sen. Lindsey Graham walks to the stage before his announcement for presidency, June 1, 2015, in Central, S.C.

Rainier Ehrhardt/AP, FILE

Nordone, in a recent video for Graham's reelection campaign, said of her brother, "He's always been there for me, no matter what."

It is not immediately clear if Nordone has any political experience or aspirations. According to The New York Times, Nordone is a mother of two and has worked to help people with disabilities find jobs.

Flowers are left outside the office of the late US Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican from South Carolina, on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 13, 2026.

Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Trump, in an interview with "Fox and Friends" on Monday morning, called Graham a "friend" and praised his work on shepherding through the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his first term.

"He had fun with politics, but he was really good at it," Trump said of Graham. "And then when he got angry, like he did in the case of Brett Kavanaugh, it was so impactful."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.