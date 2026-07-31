Skip to Content
Politics

Rep. Joanne Ferrary retires from New Mexico House

New Mexico Legislature
By
New
Published 12:09 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- New Mexico Representative Joanne Ferrary (D-Las Cruces) had final day of service Friday, the New Mexico House of Representatives announced. She said she didn't seek re-election earlier this year and recently announced her resignation.

Ferrary represented Doña Ana County’s House District 37, which includes part of Las Cruces. She assumed office in 2017.

Ferrary served in the the House Consumer & Public Affairs Committee, House Health & Human Services Committee and the House Energy, Environment & Natural Resources Committee. 

The Doña Ana County Commission will take applications and appoint someone carry out the rest of Ferrary’s term, which expires at the end of this year.

Article Topic Follows: Politics
dona ana county
House District 37
Joanne Ferrary
las cruces
New Mexico House of Representatives

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.