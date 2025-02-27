Democrats tap freshman Sen. Elissa Slotkin to deliver response to Trump’s March 4 joint address to Congress

By Veronica Stracqualursi and Morgan Rimmer, CNN

(CNN) — Freshman US Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan will deliver the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress next week, the party’s top congressional leaders announced Thursday.

In her rebuttal, Slotkin will “communicate that Democrats are fighting to lower the cost of living and protect Social Security and Medicaid while Republicans cut taxes for their billionaire donors and Elon Musk,” House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement.

Slotkin at age 48 became the youngest Democratic woman elected to the Senate when she won a competitive seat in November after serving in the US House. A former CIA analyst who held national security roles under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, Slotkin on the campaign trail invited voters to “join us on team normal” – a message she reiterated as she sought to build a broad coalition.

Her remarks will come as Democrats have been hamstrung in their attempts to push back against Trump and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency as it has pushed deep cuts to the federal workforce and dismantling of certain government agencies.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters Thursday that Slotkin is a “rising star” in the party and said the Michigan senator is “great on both economic and national security” issues.

Slotkin won a competitive Senate seat in a state that Trump won in the 2024 presidential election.

“The public expects leaders to level with them on what’s actually happening in our country. From our economic security to our national security, we’ve got to chart a way forward that actually improves people’s lives in the country we all love, and I’m looking forward to laying that out,” Slotkin said in a statement.

Trump, who took office in January, will address a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.

