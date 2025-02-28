Trump takes seized boxes back to Florida on Air Force One

By Kit Maher and Donald Judd, CNN

President Donald Trump on Friday transported back to Florida with him boxes of documents that the FBI had seized from Mar-a-Lago after executing a court-ordered search warrant in August 2022.

“The Department of Justice has just returned the boxes,” Trump said in a statement. “They are being brought down to Florida and will someday be part of the Trump Presidential Library,” he said, going on to claim that “justice finally won out” and that the investigation into his mishandling of presidential documents, including highly sensitive classified documents, was “merely an attack on a political opponent.”

The classified documents case against Trump, in which he pleaded not guilty, was dropped in November after he won the 2024 election.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, who said the boxes were loaded onto Air Force One, told reporters aboard the plane that the boxes contain “personal items that belong to the president.”

Counselor to the president Alina Habba rebuffed questions on what the documents included, where they will be stored or if the White House is changing any storage protocol following the FBI search.

“These are President Trump’s things. These are his items, and they needed to be returned to him,” Habba said. Asked about concerns around the storage of sensitive materials at Mar-a-Lago, Habba said, “They were personal items. You can’t just go into somebody’s home in this country. This is what differentiates us from a third world country.”

As CNN previously reported, Trump allegedly kept classified documents at his Florida club, including in a public ballroom, bathroom and a bedroom.

