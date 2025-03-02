CNN Poll: Public remains negative on Trump ahead of address to Congress

By Jennifer Agiesta, CNN

(CNN) — The American public’s view of Donald Trump’s presidency and the direction he’s leading the country is more negative than positive just ahead of his first formal address to Congress since returning to office, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

The survey finds that across three basic measures of Trump’s performance on the job – his approval rating, whether he has the right priorities and whether his policies are taking the country in the right direction – the negative side outpaces the positive.

Overall, 52% disapprove of Trump’s performance in office, with 48% approving, about the same as in a CNN poll in mid-February. The poll was completed before Friday’s angry exchange in the Oval Office between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and does not reflect public opinion on that event.

Trump continues to be broadly popular with Republicans (90% of whom approve of his handling of the job) and unpopular among Democrats (90% disapprove), while disapproval among independents is approaching 6 in 10: 41% approve and 59% disapprove. Earlier in February, a similar 43% of independents approved and 56% disapproved.

Trump’s 48% approval rating ahead of his initial address to Congress is higher than it was in 2017 before that year’s speech at the Capitol. Trump’s appearances before Congress during his first term did little to move the needle on his approval rating: None of his four speeches resulted in a change to his approval rating of more than 3 percentage points. Trump will be addressing a country that is largely greeting his policy proposals with skepticism. More Americans see Trump’s policy proposals as taking the country in the wrong direction (45%) than the right one (39%), with 15% expressing no opinion on the question. In early March of 2017, just after that first-term initial address to Congress, Americans split about evenly over whether Trump’s policies would lead the right way or the wrong one, but by the following January, they said by a 12-point margin that his policies were pointing the nation in the wrong direction.

A majority also say Trump has not paid enough attention to the country’s most important problems (52% feel that way), with 40% saying he has had the right priorities and another 8% unsure. Doubts about the president’s priorities extend to a small but notable share of those who express support for the president on other measures in the poll: 12% of those who approve of the way Trump has handled the presidency and 9% of those who say his policies move the country in the right direction say his priorities haven’t yet been in the right place. And among his own partisans, 18% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents say he hasn’t yet focused on the most important issues. Fewer than 1 in 10 who align with the Democratic Party see him as focused on the right things.

Demographic trends in views of the president have largely held steady since earlier in the month. Overall, Trump’s approval rating remains deeply underwater among younger adults (41% of those ages 18 to 34 approve), Hispanic adults (41% approve) and Black adults (28% approve). Women break sharply negative (57% disapprove to 42% approve), while men generally approve (54% approve to 46% disapprove). Trump maintains an approval rating north of 60% among Whites without college degrees (61% approve).

Younger Americans are among those most likely to see Trump as taking the country the wrong way: 51% of those age 18 to 34 feel that way vs. 31% who say he’s taking it in the right direction, and 61% in this group say he hasn’t paid enough attention to the country’s most pressing problems. Just 14% of Black adults and 31% of Hispanic adults see Trump’s policies as going in the right direction, with roughly two-thirds or more in each group saying Trump’s priorities are off (69% among Black adults, 64% among Hispanics). Independents also break negative on Trump’s policies and are 20 points more likely to say Trump is taking the country down the wrong path than the right one.

Opinions of his policies among these groups, though, remain less than fully settled. Roughly one-quarter of independents currently say they don’t have an opinion on how Trump’s proposals will affect the nation, as do 21% of Americans of color and 18% of those younger than 45.

The CNN Poll was conducted by SSRS from February 24-28 among a random national sample of 2,212 adults drawn from a probability-based panel. Surveys were either conducted online or by telephone with a live interviewer. Results among the full sample have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 2.4 percentage points.

CNN’s Ariel Edwards-Levy and Edward Wu contributed to this report.

