US charges Chinese hackers who allegedly caused millions of dollars worth of damages

By Sean Lyngaas, CNN

(CNN) — US prosecutors on Wednesday announced criminal charges against multiple Chinese nationals for allegedly hacking a range of US companies and municipalities for profit, causing millions of dollars’ worth of damage.

Victims of the hackers include US-based critics of the Chinese government, Asian government foreign ministries, and US federal and state agencies, the Justice Department said. Some of them were hacked as recently as last year.

The charges are the first major hacking-related national security case brought under President Donald Trump’s Justice Department, though the investigation began long before Trump took office.

CNN has requested comment from the Chinese Embassy in Washington, DC.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

