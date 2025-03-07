Jeffries slams GOP lawmaker’s push to strip some Democrats of committee assignments

By Kaanita Iyer, CNN

(CNN) — House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Thursday slammed Rep. Andy Ogles’ proposal to kick some Democrats off their committee assignments, calling the Tennessee Republican “a fraud.”

“That resolution is going nowhere,” Jeffries said in a video posted on X Thursday evening, later adding, “Andy Ogles is a fraud. A complete and total fraud. You aren’t throwing anyone off of any committee in the House of Representatives.”

“These people are malignant clowns,” Jeffries said, seemingly referring to what he called the “far-right extremists” who filed the measure — striking language from a House leader and key member of the Democratic Party.

Ogles earlier Thursday said he had filed a resolution to identify and remove from committee assignments the Democrats who sang “We Shall Overcome” on the House floor during a vote to censure Democratic Rep. Al Green.

CNN has reached out to Ogles’ office for comment on Jeffries’ video.

“We can disagree,” Ogles said about the Democrats’ interruption on a Facebook livestream Thursday. “But we’re still gonna treat one another with respect. And this idea that you can just disrupt the House proceedings has got to stop.”

In a separate post on X, Ogles said, “There must be accountability.”

“The American people deserve better than petty, juvenile stunts in one of the most sacred chambers of government,” he continued.

Earlier Thursday, 10 Democrats joined Republicans to censure Green, who protested and was removed during President Donald Trump’s address to Congress.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.