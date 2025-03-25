Are changes at the Social Security Administration concerning you? Share your story with us

By Tami Luhby, CNN

(CNN) — There are a lot of changes underway at the Social Security Administration. The agency’s staff is being cut and local offices may be closed, but more people will have to go to offices to apply for benefits or switch their bank accounts if they can’t verify their identity online.

Are you worried that these changes could affect your benefits? Are you seeing any changes in customer service? Tell us about it. You could be included in an upcoming story, though we will not publish your name or information without contacting you first.

