White House fires multiple administration officials after president meets with far-right activist Laura Loomer

(CNN) — The White House has fired multiple administration officials, including at least three National Security Council staffers, three sources familiar with the move told CNN.

The firings came after Laura Loomer, the far-right activist who once claimed 9/11 was an inside job, urged President Donald Trump during a Wednesday meeting to get rid of several members of his National Security Council staff, including his principal deputy national security adviser, claiming that they are disloyal.

One of the sources said Loomer had compiled a list of roughly a dozen names, and that the subsequent firings were a direct result of the meeting with Loomer, who was an influential voice around Trump during his 2024 campaign last fall.

Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Alex Wong was not among those who had been dismissed on Wednesday. However, one White House official speculated to CNN Thursday that Wong could be out as soon as today, though a final decision remains to be seen.

Wong was one of the advisers specifically targeted by Loomer, who publicly questioned his loyalty to Trump and criticized him privately as a “Never Trumper.”

One of the sources speculated that National Security Adviser Michael Waltz may have been reluctant to fire Wong because he has been embroiled in the controversy surrounding the leak of controversial Signal messages related to military strikes on Yemen that Waltz and his team have been under fire for initiating.

The three officials fired include Brian Walsh, a director for intelligence and a former top staffer for now-Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the Senate Intelligence Committee; Thomas Boodry, a senior director for legislative affairs who previously served as Waltz’s legislative director in Congress; and David Feith, a senior director overseeing technology and national security who served in the State Department during Trump’s first administration.

“NSC doesn’t comment on personnel matters,” NSC spokesman Brian Hughes said in a statement to CNN.

All of the officials who were fired went through the same vetting process in the last several months — which included questions about loyalty to Trump’s agenda — that was run by the now-director of the Presidential Personnel Office, Sergio Gor.

Loomer didn’t offer details on the meeting but said she’d “continue reiterating the importance of strong vetting.”

“Out of respect for President Trump and the privacy of the Oval Office, I’m going to decline on divulging any details about my Oval Office meeting with President Trump,” Loomer told CNN on Thursday. “It was an honor to meet with President Trump and present him with my findings, I will continue working hard to support his agenda, and I will continue reiterating the importance of strong vetting, for the sake of protecting the President and our national security.”

The incident marks the second time that a far-right activist from conservative new media has been linked to the firing of national security officials, underscoring the influence those voices hold in Trump’s second administration.

Christopher Rufo, an activist known for amplifying false allegations that Haitian immigrants were eating residents’ house pets in Ohio during the campaign, published internal logs that showed staffers allegedly exchanging explicit messages in National Security Agency chat rooms; Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard within days announced that she had fired people over the revelations.

The Oval Office meeting with Loomer, which was first reported by The New York Times, took place as the president and his economic team were preparing the tariff announcement in the Rose Garden.

Waltz had been in the Oval Office for other meetings when Loomer arrived for an audience with Trump and stayed as the president met with Loomer.

It came as Waltz has faced increased criticism from Trump administration officials and those close to the president for creating the Signal chain where sensitive information regarding an impending US attack on Houthi rebels in Yemen was shared. While Trump has publicly said he is standing by Waltz, and top White House officials insist he has no plans to fire him, multiple sources familiar with behind-the-scenes conversations tell CNN that Trump is waiting to see how it all plays out.

Waltz is expected to travel with Trump to Miami on Thursday ahead of the LIV Golf tournament at the president’s Doral club, two sources familiar with his schedule said, including departing the White House with the president on Marine One.

Susie Wiles, the White House chief of staff who was among the advisers who worked to control Loomer’s access to Trump during the campaign, was present for the Wednesday meeting, sources familiar with the meeting said. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick — who greeted Loomer when she arrived at the White House on Wednesday and escorted her into the West Wing — Vice President JD Vance and White House Communications Director Steven Cheung also attended.

GOP Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, a fierce defender of Trump who was also present for the meeting, brought a list of staff concerns to discuss with the president, one source told CNN. However, he was not initially scheduled to meet with the president alongside Loomer.

It was unclear when the Loomer meeting was placed on the schedule, but one aide said the presence of Wiles and Gor underscored that it was a sanctioned meeting.

Gor, who is seen as one of the president’s most loyal aides, has been among the advisers who has been fielding complaints from MAGA world about Waltz.

Loomer, who twice ran for Congress unsuccessfully in Florida, has made a career out of courting controversy.

Rising out of the radical right-wing online ecosystem, she has regularly tested the willingness of internet companies to enforce their terms of service. She once described herself as a “proud Islamophobe” and tweeted in 2018 that “someone needs to create a non Islamic form of Uber or Lyft because I never want to support another Islamic immigrant driver.” She was eventually banned from Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, now known as X. (Loomer told CNN last fall she is not “anti-Muslim.”)

Loomer — who once posted a video on social media claiming that the attack on the World Trade Center towers was an “inside job” — appeared with Trump last fall when he mingled with firefighters to observe the anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack.

During the campaign, she often appeared at events where Trump was speaking and her bombastic social media posts sometimes appeared to preview Trump’s next line of attack.

This story has been updated with additional details.

CNN’s Jeff Zeleny and Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.

