CNN to host town hall with battleground members of Congress

Washington (CNN) — CNN will host a live town hall on Thursday with four members of the US House who represent battleground districts, the network announced Monday.

The town hall, which will be moderated by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Kaitlan Collins from Washington, DC, is slated to air at 9 p.m. ET. It will feature Republican Reps. Mike Lawler of New York and Ryan Mackenzie of Pennsylvania, along with Democratic Reps. Jahana Hayes of Connecticut and Derek Tran of California. The lawmakers will answer questions from a live studio audience made up of Republicans, Democrats and independents, as well as Tapper and Collins. Constituents from each member’s district will be in the audience.

The town hall comes a week after Democrats overperformed in special House elections held in deep red districts in Florida – as well as preserving a liberal majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court – potential signs of a tough midterm environment for the GOP as the party hopes to shore up its razor thin majority in 2026.

House lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have also faced ire from their constituents at town hall meetings in their districts over the past few weeks. While some attendees have called out Republican members about President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s push to cut federal spending and reshape the federal government, others have angrily demanded Democratic lawmakers in Congress do more to stop them.

