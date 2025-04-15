Shapiro arson suspect’s family had sought help for days from authorities before attack

By Majlie de Puy Kamp, Danny Freeman and Sabrina Souza, CNN

(CNN) — In the days before Cody Balmer allegedly set fire to the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion, his family repeatedly called police and mental health agencies for help as his condition dramatically worsened, according to interviews with relatives and phone records shared with CNN.

But those officials all gave the same answer, Balmer’s ex-girlfriend told CNN – that he didn’t meet the standards for involuntary commitment and that there was nothing they could do.

Now Balmer, 38, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated arson, terrorism and other crimes after police say his homemade Molotov cocktail attack early Sunday morning forced Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family to flee, severely damaged the mansion and left the public wondering about a motive.

Balmer did not enter a plea during an arraignment hearing on Monday. His attorney, Colton Whitener, told CNN prior to the hearing, “We are declining any comments regarding the allegations against Mr. Balmer until more information is learned.”

Rosetta Welsh, who shares two children with Balmer, said in the days before the attack he alarmed his family by chewing on batteries, disappearing and acting erratically.

The Penbrook Borough Police Department confirmed to CNN that the agency received calls from Balmer’s family about his conduct but that police weren’t able to detain him. Because Balmer “hadn’t made any threats to himself or others it didn’t meet the threshold for involuntary commitment,” the chief of police, Joseph Hogarth, told CNN.

During Balmer’s arraignment, Magisterial District Judge Dale Klein asked him whether he had a history of mental illness. Balmer replied, “that’s the rumor but no ma’am.” He also denied any alcohol or drug abuse. When asked if he was on medication, he mumbled, “medication that led me to different types of behavior.” Balmer’s attorney did not immediately respond to questions from CNN.

Investigators believe mental health issues may be a factor, according to a source familiar with the investigation. Officials were struck by how casual and relaxed the suspect was throughout the ordeal, the source said.

Welsh said she has no doubt that his attack was motivated only by a mental health crisis.

“None of it was political at all. It wasn’t a hate crime. It was simply a mental illness issue with him,” she said.

She said she wishes authorities had felt more urgency in forcing Balmer into care before he attacked the mansion.

“I don’t know why you’re not a threat to yourself or others when you’re trying to eat batteries,” said Welsh. “I don’t understand why help was not given,” she added.

‘We were completely turned away by everybody’

Welsh said she and Balmer were together for more than six years. Balmer had served a stint in the Army Reserves, working as a construction equipment repairer from April 2004 to June 2012, when he left the force as a sergeant, an Army spokesman confirmed to CNN. He worked in Harrisburg as an auto mechanic.

He and Welsh have been separated for nearly a decade but share custody of their two children. They always had a good co-parenting relationship, she said, and were in touch daily. Welsh said Balmer had unspecified mental health disorders, but that he was on medication that generally treated the conditions.

Last year, Balmer was admitted to the Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute, where he was treated for manic episodes over the course of a month, Welsh told CNN.

And in recent months, Welsh said, “he has gone downhill.” She said that trend worsened last week, when Balmer began chewing on batteries and then soon after, vanished for four days, leaving Welsh to file a missing person’s report.

Welsh said she called a Pennsylvania crisis line and the psychiatric institute three days before the attack, but was told the agencies couldn’t do anything. Balmer’s mother also called the emergency dispatch in Cumberland County, Welsh said.

Pennsylvania’s Crisis Intervention team and the Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment. Spokespeople at the Cumberland County dispatch also did not respond.

On April 10, the Penbrook Borough Police Department received a call from Balmer’s mother who said her son had stopped taking his medication over a year ago and had not been in touch with her in several days, Hogarth said. She said while the lack of contact was not necessarily unusual, Balmer seemed “irritable and agitated,” Hogarth added.

Balmer had gotten upset when his mother called the state’s Crisis Intervention team because he did not want to be “incarcerated” in a psychiatric facility, Hogarth said.

Although the agency was not able to involuntarily commit Balmer, an officer did call a hotel in Shippensburg where Balmer had called his mother; the officer spoke to the front desk, which said Balmer had checked out that morning and appeared “fine,” according to Hogarth.

Then, early Sunday morning, police say Balmer climbed over a fence, broke into the governor’s mansion and set the fire with a homemade Molotov cocktail he fashioned from lawnmower gasoline that he poured into beer bottles.

Later that day, Welsh said she got a phone call from Balmer.

“Rose, I did it … I’m the one who set the governor’s mansion on fire,” Welsh said Balmer told her.

When Balmer said he couldn’t turn himself in, he asked Welsh to do it for him.

“Everyone said he was not a threat to himself, or others, and they could not help and would not help. We were completely turned away by everybody” Welsh said.

Balmer’s family was shocked by his actions, a sibling told CNN on the phone.

“I support Josh Shapiro. … I voted for him” said the sibling, who asked not to be named. “I don’t know what drove [Balmer] to this, I don’t know what is going on in his head, but I am trying to stay as far away from this as I can,” the sibling added.

Welsh said Balmer was taken to a hospital Monday but moved to Camp Hill prison after his arraignment. She said she has not had any further contact with Balmer.

“Had he gotten the help … these actions would not have happened,” she said.

