67 judges are receiving enhanced online security screening due to high-profile cases

(CNN) — The increase in high-profile cases this year has led to 67 judges being provided “enhanced” security measures by the US Marshals Service and the office that runs the federal judiciary, according to a letter to Congress seeking additional funds.

The Judicial Conference outlined the threat in a letter to House Appropriates Committee warning of a funding shortfall and asking for money for court security.

“Currently, 67 judges are receiving enhanced online security screening services provided by the Administrative Office and U.S. Marshals Service due to the judges’ involvement in high-profile cases or rulings that have garnered attention in the media and on social media platforms,” the letter said.

Additionally, the US Marshals have had to take, “extraordinary measures to ensure the safety of judges,” in some cases.

“We have significant concerns about our ability to properly secure federal courthouses given current resource levels,” the letter said, signed by Chair of the Committee on the Budget Amy J. St Eve and Secretary Robert J. Conrad Jr.

“The Judicial Branch requested $797 million for Court Security in its December 2024 funding appeal,” the letter states. “Consecutive years of flat security funding comes at a time when threats against federal judges and courthouses are escalating, making this situation unsustainable in the current environment.”

The letter from the conference cites a warning from Chief Justice John Roberts outlining the rise in threats directed at the courts and judges.

“As Chief Justice Roberts noted in his 2024 year-end report, there has been a significant rise in threats to the courts, including direct threats against individual judges. Some of these threats have necessitated additional security measures by the U.S. Marshals Service, and approximately 50 individuals have been criminally charged in connection with threats,” the letter said.

The letter comes as federal judges across the country have been taking on cases related to challenges the Trump administration is facing on their policies. St. Eve and Conrad emphasized at the end of the letter the importance of the judicial branch and that they cannot control the workload the federal legal system receives.

“This is a broad mission that depends on sufficient funding from Congress to carry out,” the letter states.

