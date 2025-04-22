Supreme Court conservatives question elementary school policy denying opt-outs for LGBTQ+ books

By John Fritze, CNN

(CNN) — The Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Tuesday signaled it will require schools to provide opt-outs for parents who have objections to LGBTQ+ books read in elementary schools, an outcome that would continue the court’s years-long push to expand religious rights.

During a feisty oral argument in a high-profile case involving a suburban Washington, DC, school district, the court’s conservatives appeared to be mostly aligned on the idea that the decision to decline opt-outs for books burdened the rights of religious parents.

“It has a clear moral message,” Justice Samuel Alito, a member of the court’s conservative wing, said during a spirited exchange with liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

“It may be a good message,” Alito added. “It’s just a message that a lot of religious people disagree with.”

The court’s liberal justices repeatedly pressed the idea that simply exposing students to ideas could not possibly burden religion. A majority of the court said in a 2022 decision that mere exposure to ideas doesn’t amount to a coercion of religious beliefs. But others on the court appeared to be open to a standard other than “coercion” to find a religious burden.

“Looking at two men getting married – is that the religious objection?” Sotomayor pressed the attorney for the parents who challenged the books. “The most they’re doing is holding hands.”

But several of the key conservative justices in the middle of the court asked questions suggesting they are concerned about the approach taken by the Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland. After all, some of them noted, state law already requires its schools to opt students out of sex education if requested.

“As far as simply looking at something, looking at the image of Muhammad is a serious matter for someone who follows that religion, right?” Chief Justice John Roberts asked in a question geared at disputing the argument that looking at material can’t burden religion.

‘Can I finish?’

At times the arguments seemed especially tense. At one point, Sotomayor attempted to interject as Alito was speaking.

“Can I finish?” Alito fired back.

As part of its English curriculum, Montgomery County approved a handful of books in 2022 at issue in the case. One, “Prince & Knight,” tells the story of a prince who does not want to marry any of the princesses in his realm. After teaming up with a knight to slay a dragon, the two fall in love, “filling the king and queen with joy,” according to the school’s summary.

“You’re not seeking to prohibit instruction in the classroom,” conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh stressed at one point. “You’re just seeking not to be forced to participate in that instruction.”

That argument – that it’s easy for the schools to offer an opt-out option – has drawn sharp criticism from the schools and its allies. The schools said that an earlier effort to allow opt-outs was disruptive. And, they say, it might allow parents who object to opt out of a wide range of curriculum they find offense.

“Once we say something like what you’re asking for us to say, it’ll be like opt-outs for everyone,” said liberal Justice Elena Kagan.

Another book, “Born Ready,” tells the story of Penelope, a character who likes skateboarding and wearing baggy jeans. When Penelope tells his mother that he is a boy, he is accepted. When Penelope’s brother questions his gender identity, their mother hugs both children and whispers, “Not everything needs to make sense. This is about love.”

The school district told the court that the books are used like any other in the curriculum: Placed on shelves for students to find and available for teachers to incorporate into reading groups or read-alouds at their discretion. But the parents who object to the books said they are in active use.

The Richmond-based 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the schools 2-1 last year, ruling that the record on how the books were being used was too scant at the early stage of litigation to determine whether the material burdened the religious rights of the parents.

