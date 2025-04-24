DNC pushes back on David Hogg’s plans to support primary challenges against Democratic incumbents

By Arit John, CNN

(CNN) — The Democratic National Committee is cracking down on gun control advocate and DNC vice chair David Hogg’s plans to spend millions primarying incumbents in safe seats that he deems “ineffective.”

Under a proposal set to be unveiled Thursday, national Democratic officials would be required to pledge neutrality in all primaries.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Ken Martin will call for DNC officials’ neutrality to be codified in the party’s official rules and bylaws, two Democratic sources tell CNN. Martin has already been telling DNC members of his plans and will explain more in a call with members Thursday afternoon.

News of Martin’s plan was first reported by NOTUS.

“No DNC officer should ever attempt to influence the outcome of a primary election, whether on behalf of an incumbent or a challenger,” Martin told reporters on a call Thursday. “Voters should decide who our primary nominees are, not DNC leadership.”

The DNC’s Rules & Bylaws committee is expected to vote on Martin’s proposal next month in a virtual meeting. If the committee approves the proposal it will advance to a full vote of the DNC membership in August.

The push for the new rule comes days after Hogg, who beat out a crowded field to become one of three DNC at-large vice chairs in February, announced his plan to help primary incumbent Democrats in safe districts through his group Leaders We Deserve. The organization plans to spend a total of $20 million in next year’s midterms supporting young people running for office.

Hogg stressed that his effort would not target Democrats in competitive districts or use any DNC resources, including voter files or donor lists. He told CNN in an interview last week that he would not endorse in the presidential primaries if he is still a DNC leader.

“I don’t take it personally,” Hogg said of the criticism of his primary challenge. “There’s a difference in strategy here, and the way that we think things need to be done.”

Hogg’s initiative is part of a broader effort to pressure Democratic leadership. About half a dozen Democratic incumbents are facing primary challenges from younger candidates who say they aren’t doing enough to block President Donald Trump’s agenda.

But Hogg has drawn significant anger from party leaders given his role in the DNC. During a press call Thursday to announce new monthly investments into state parties, Martin and Nebraska Democratic Party chair Jane Kleeb, the chair of the Association of State Democratic Parties, framed the neutrality proposal as part of an ongoing effort to restore trust in the national party.

“Let me be clear, this is not about shielding incumbents or boosting challengers,” Martin said. “It’s about voters’ trust in the party, and when we uphold a clear policy of neutrality, we guard against the perception or reality of bias.”

Martin referred to the turmoil the party experienced after the 2016 presidential election, when the DNC enacted several reforms to address complaints from party members who felt the DNC tipped the primary scales to help former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton win the nomination.

“As I’ve said to him, if you want to challenge incumbents, you’re more than free to do that, but just not as an officer of the DNC, because our job is to be neutral arbiters,” Martin said. “We can’t be both the referee and also the player at the same time. We do have to make a decision.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.