Fact check: It wasn’t ‘in jest.’ Here are 53 times Trump said he’d end Ukraine war within 24 hours or before taking office

Washington (CNN) — He wasn’t joking.

When President Donald Trump was reminded in an interview with Time magazine this week that he had said he would end the Russian war on Ukraine on “day one,” he claimed he hadn’t been speaking literally or seriously.

“Well, I said that figuratively, and I said that as an exaggeration, because to make a point, and you know, it gets, of course, by the fake news [unintelligible]. Obviously, people know that when I said that, it was said in jest, but it was also said that it will be ended,” Trump said, according to Time’s transcript.

This “in jest” claim is a lie.

On the campaign trail in 2023 and 2024, Trump said on dozens of occasions, in an entirely serious tone, manner and context, that he would end the war in Ukraine either within 24 hours of his return to the White House or even sooner than that. He said over and over again, including at both presidential debates of 2024, that he would have the war “settled” when he was president-elect, before his inauguration.

A Friday search of the Roll Call Factba.se database that catalogues Trump’s public remarks turned up at least 53 examples of Trump making such comments.

It’s sometimes hard to determine the intent of a politician’s one-time ad-libs, but this was no jovial ad-lib. Rather, the promise of a rapid end to the war was a sober staple of Trump’s pre-written rally remarks. He framed the promise as a key component of his second-term agenda, and he justified it with claims about his “credibility” as a leader, his history as a “peacemaker,” and his knowledge of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump sometimes emphasized that he was speaking literally, scoffing at critics who said he couldn’t end the war that fast. “I’ll get that done within 24 hours. Everyone says, ‘Oh, no, you can’t.’ Absolutely I can. Absolutely I can,” he said at one July 2023 rally in Iowa. He said at a Pennsylvania rally later that month: “Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after we all together win the presidency, we will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled. It will be settled. The war is going to be settled. I’ll get them both – I know Zelensky, I know Putin, it’ll be done within 24 hours, you watch. They all say, ‘That’s such a boast.’ It will be done very quickly.”

Here are the 53 examples. There might well be more; this isn’t intended as an exhaustive list.

March 4, 2023. Speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland.

“Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, I will have the disastrous war between Russia and Ukraine settled. It will be settled quickly. Quickly. I will get the problem solved and I will get it solved in rapid order and it will take me no longer than one day. I know exactly what to say to each of them.”

March 25, 2023. Rally in Waco, Texas.

“And before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after I win the presidency, I will have the disastrous war between Russia and Ukraine settled.” And: “So when I say ‘end it,’ I’m going to get a settlement very quickly. And I know both people, and you can get it very, very quickly. You can only do it through the presidency, but you control the money coming in, coming out. You can get that. I will have that settlement done within 24 hours.”

April 21, 2023. Speech to Republican dinner in Fort Myers, Florida.

“Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after we win the presidency, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled. I’ll get it settled very quickly. I know both; I know Zelensky and I know Putin.”

April 27, 2023. Rally in Manchester, New Hampshire.

“Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after I win the presidency, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled.”

May 10, 2023. CNN town hall in Goffstown, New Hampshire.

Trump: “If I’m president, I will have that war settled in one day, 24 hours.” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins: “How would you settle that war in one day?” Trump: “First, I’ll meet with Putin, I’ll meet with Zelensky. They both have weaknesses and they both have strengths. And within 24 hours that war will be settled. It will be over. It will be absolutely over.”

June 10, 2023. Speech to North Carolina GOP convention in Greensboro, North Carolina.

“Here’s just some of the bold agenda I’ll put into effect when we become the 47th president of the United States. Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after I win the presidency, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled if it’s not already settled, and they should get it done quickly.”

June 24, 2023. Speech to the Faith and Freedom Coalition in Washington, DC.

“Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine totally settled. I’ll have it done in 24 hours. I say that, and I would do that. That’s easy compared to some of the things – I’d get that done in 24 hours. I know them both. I know them both. As the Bible says, ‘Blessed are the peacemakers.’ See that? And I will be your peacemaker. I was your peacemaker.”

June 27, 2023. Speech to Republican women in Concord, New Hampshire.

“I get along with him (Zelensky), get along with Putin, I’d have that war – it would have never happened under me, never ever, would have never happened – but I’ll have that war settled in 24 hours. And it won’t even be a tough one by comparison to other things.”

June 30, 2023. Speech to Moms for Liberty in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after we all together win the presidency, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled. It will be done within 24 hours.”

July 1, 2023. Rally in Pickens, South Carolina.

“Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after I win the presidency because of you, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled; I’ll get it done in 24 hours. I know them both very well, Zelensky and Putin. I’ll get it solved very, very quickly.”

July 7, 2023. Rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

“Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after I win the presidency, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled.” And: “I’ll get that done within 24 hours. Everyone says, ‘Oh, no, you can’t.’ Absolutely I can. Absolutely I can.”

July 15, 2023. Speech to Turning Point event in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“Shortly after we win the presidency, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine totally settled. We’ll get that settled very quickly.” And: “But this conflict has to end. And when I’m president, it will be done very quickly, I believe in 24 hours.”

July 29, 2023. Rally in Erie, Pennsylvania.

“Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after we all together win the presidency, we will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled. It will be settled. The war is going to be settled. I’ll get them both – I know Zelensky, I know Putin, it’ll be done within 24 hours, you watch. They all say, ‘That’s such a boast.’ It will be done very quickly.”

August 4, 2023. Speech to Republican dinner in Montgomery, Alabama.

“Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after we win the presidency, because we are going to win it, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled. I know them both very well, they will settle. Would have never ever happened. It will be done very, very quickly.”

August 5, 2023. Speech to Republican dinner in Columbia, South Carolina.

“Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after I win the presidency, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled. I know them both very well. We will get it settled. It should’ve never happened. Should’ve never happened. All the tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of dead people; the number of people dead is far greater than what you’re hearing – but we will get it settled immediately, and fairly settled.”

August 8, 2023. Rally in Windham, New Hampshire.

“Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after I win the presidency, we will have that horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled. It’ll be settled. I know them both very well. Get it done very quickly, maybe in 24 hours.”

September 15, 2023. Speech to Concerned Women for America in Washington, DC.

“Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after I win the presidency, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled.”

September 25, 2023. Rally in Summerville, South Carolina.

“Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after I win the presidency, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled. It’s going to be settled. I know them both. It’s going to be settled quickly.”

September 29, 2023. Speech to Republican event in Anaheim, California.

“Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after I win the presidency, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled. It’ll get settled very fast.”

November 11, 2023. Rally in Claremont, New Hampshire.

“Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after we win the presiden(cy), because we are going to win it, I’ll have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled and which it should have never started.”

November 18, 2023. Speech in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

“Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after we win the presidency together, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled. We’re going to get it settled. I know Putin very well, get along with him. I know Zelensky very well.”

January 5, 2024. Rally in Mason City, Iowa.

“Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after we win the presidency – it’s going to be us all together – I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled. I know them both very well, Zelensky and Putin. I’ll get it settled.”

January 17, 2024. Rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

“Upon taking office, I will also restore peace through strength. I will get that war in Ukraine settled so fast.” And: “I will get that straightened out very fast, very early. I think – I think I’ll get that finished when I’m president-elect. I think I’ll get it long, long before, long before I take the office.”

January 19, 2024. Rally in Concord, New Hampshire.

“Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after we, we, win the presidency, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled. I will get it settled. I know Putin, I know Zelensky very well, I know them both, and we’re going to get it settled. It’s got to get settled.”

January 21, 2024. Rally in Rochester, New Hampshire.

“I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled before I even take office.”

January 22, 2024. Rally in Laconia, New Hampshire.

“Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after we win the presidency – we win, we are going to win it together – I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled. We’ll get it settled.”

January 27, 2024. Rally in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after we win the presidency, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled. I’ll get it done fast. I know them both. And we will restore on this planet peace through earth (sic).”

February 14, 2024. Rally in North Charleston, South Carolina.

“But before I even arrive at the Oval Office – I will win the presidency – I will be doing things that will be amazing, like I will get the war between Russia and Ukraine settled forthwith. It will be settled very quickly.”

February 23, 2024. Rally in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

“Before I even arrive at the Oval Office shortly after we – we, we, not me, we – win the presidency, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled, I will get it settled. People dying by the thousands, horrible thing. Under the Trump administration, we will return to peace through strength.”

February 23, 2024. Speech to Black Conservative Federation event in Columbia, South Carolina.

“Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after we win the presidency, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled and restore peace through strength.”

March 2, 2024. Rally in Richmond, Virginia.

“Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after we win the presidency, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled. I know them both very well. And we will restore peace through strength. Get that war settled, it’s a bad war.”

March 2, 2024. Rally in Greensboro, North Carolina.

“Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after we, we, win the presidency, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled, and we will restore peace through strength.”

May 1, 2024. Rally in Freeland, Michigan.

“Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after we win the presidency, we win, all of us together are going to win, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled. I know them both. I will get it settled.”

May 1, 2024. Rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

“Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after we win the presidency – and it’s we all together, it’s we, it’s not me – I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled.”

May 11, 2024. Rally in Wildwood, New Jersey.

“Before I even arrive in the Oval Office, shortly after we win the presidency, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled. I know them both very well.”

May 18, 2024. Speech to the National Rifle Association.

“Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after we win the presidency, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled, and we will restore, as we had just four years ago, peace through strength.”

June 6, 2024. Interview with Dr. Phil.

“I will deal with it, and I’ll get the war in Ukraine settled and done by the time I get to office. As president-elect, I will get it done. As president-elect, you have great power. I was able to do great deals from the time I got elected in 2016. I was able to do great deals from the time I got elected to the time I got to office, in that little – because you have great power there.”

June 15, 2024. Speech to Turning Point event in Detroit, Michigan.

“I will have that settled prior to taking the White House as president-elect. I will have that settled. Gotta stop it.”

June 27, 2024. Presidential debate against then-President Joe Biden.

“I will have that war settled between Putin and Zelensky as president-elect before I take office on January 20. I’ll have that war settled. People being killed so needlessly, so stupidly. And I will get it settled, and I’ll get it settled fast before I take office.”

June 28, 2024. Rally in Chesapeake, Virginia.

“Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after we win the presidency – we, we win the presidency – I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine totally settled.”

July 20, 2024. Rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after we win the presidency – we, we win; we’re going to all win it together – I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled.”

July 24, 2024. Rally in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after we – we, the people in this room – win the presidency, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled. We’re going to get it settled quickly. I’ll do it as president-elect, I’ll do it.”

July 26, 2024. Speech to Turning Point event in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after we win the presidency, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled; I will get it settled, and I will prevent World War III.”

July 27, 2024. Rally in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

“Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after we win the presidency – and I say ‘we’ win, we’re winning this together – I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled.”

August 9, 2024. Rally in Bozeman, Montana.

“And before I even arrive at the Oval Office, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled.”

August 21, 2024. Rally in Asheboro, North Carolina.

“If we win, I’ll get that thing settled before I take the office; I’ll get it settled as president-elect, I’ll get that war stopped. With Russia, yeah, we’ll get that stopped. Ukraine and Russia, we’re going to get it stopped, and quickly. It’ll be done before I get to office.”

August 23, 2024. Interview with Shawn Ryan.

“I’ve said this before, Shawn: I will have that war settled when I’m president-elect, meaning before I get to office on January 20.”

September 7, 2024. Rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin.

“But this whole Russia thing: nobody was tougher on Russia, in history, than Trump. And the person that knows that better than anyone is President Vladimir Putin. He knows it better than anyone. And I’ll tell you what: I will have that war finished and done and settled before I get to the White House. As president-elect, I will get that done.”

September 10, 2024. Presidential debate against then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

“…I want to get the war settled. I know Zelensky very well, and I know Putin very well; I have a good relationship, and they respect your president, play? They respect me. They don’t respect Biden. How would you respect him? Why? For what reason? He hasn’t even made a phone call in two years to Putin. He hasn’t spoken to anybody. They don’t even try and get it. That is a war that’s dying to be settled. I will get it settled before I even become president. If I win, when I’m president-elect. And what I’ll do is I’ll speak to one, I’ll speak to the other, I’ll get them together.”

September 19, 2024. Interview with Newsmax.

“So, hopefully, we’re going to win the election. We’re going to get it all changed. I’ll get that war settled before I even become president. I will get it settled while I’m president-elect.”

October 1, 2024. Rally in Waunakee, Wisconsin.

“I will settle the war in Ukraine before I even take office; I’ll settle it as president-elect. I met with President Zelensky the other day. I know President Putin very well. I’ll get it settled.”

October 16, 2024. Interview with Patrick Bet-David.

Trump: “I think the world is going to behave and I think I will settle Russia-Ukraine while I’m president-elect.” Bet-David: “While you’re president-elect.” Trump: “While I’m president-elect.” Bet-David: “Wow.” Trump: “You need that credibility.” Bet-David: “Sure.” Trump: “While I’m president-elect, I will settle it.”

October 17, 2024. Speech at the Al Smith charity dinner, New York, New York.

“I had a lot of people from, very religious people, come up to me tonight, from Ukraine, and they’re asking me for help. So, so sad to see so many people have been killed in Ukraine, and we’re going to get it – we’re going to get it settled up if we win. As I’m president-elect, I’m going to get that done. I’m going to do it before we ever get there.”

