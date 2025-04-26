FBI director posts photo of arrested Wisconsin judge’s perp walk, possibly violating DOJ policy

By Casey Gannon and Evan Perez, CNN

(CNN) — FBI Director Kash Patel posted a photo on X Friday night of the Wisconsin judge who was arrested for allegedly obstructing immigration agents while she was handcuffed, being escorted to a vehicle by officials.

The photo of Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan does not show her face, but shows her being escorted by three law enforcement agents in a perp walk. The caption by Patel read, “No one is above the law.”

According to the Confidentiality and Media Contacts Policy listed on the Justice Department’s website, DOJ personnel “should not voluntarily disclose a photograph of a defendant unless it serves a law enforcement function or unless the photograph is already part of the public record in the case.”

Former Attorney General Eric Holder, who implemented the policy during the Obama administration, worked during his tenure to make it more difficult for members of the media to obtain photos of defendants, such as mug shots.

Holder told CNN that Patel’s social media post violates this policy.

“Whatever the issues with what the judge did, they’re trying to maximize intimidation,” Holder said in a statement to CNN.

It is unclear following Patel’s post on X if current Attorney General Pam Bondi has changed the conduct policy for Justice Department personnel regarding photos of defendants.

“The arrest is the point,” Craig Mastantuono, an attorney for Dugan, told CNN in an interview. “It’s a clear departure of the policy. There was no threat to public safety. She was not afforded the chance to come in and offer her side of the story.”

Dugan was arrested by the FBI on Friday and is facing two charges for obstruction and concealing an individual from arrest. Dugan had an initial court appearance on Friday and was released from detention following the hearing.

The FBI has not responded to comment on the director’s post.

