Chris Krebs kicked off CBP’s Global Entry program

(CNN) — Chris Krebs’, President Donald Trump’s former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, membership in Global Entry has been revoked. Krebs, who has repeatedly attested to the security of the 2020 election, told CNN he finds it hard to believe this isn’t another act of retribution from the administration.

On Wednesday afternoon, Krebs received an email saying that his Trusted Traveler Program status had changed. He logged into the program and learned his Global Entry program membership had been revoked, he told CNN. Global Entry is the US Customs and Border Protection program that gives low-risk travelers expedited clearance when they arrive in the US.

Trump earlier this month stripped Krebs of any existing security clearance he may still hold since leaving office and ordered the Justice Department to probe the former official.

CNN has reached out to the White House and Department of Homeland Security for comment.

Krebs, a Republican appointee in his first term, received bipartisan praise for telling the truth about the 2020 election, which aroused the ire of Trump, whose lies about the election led to the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. On April 9, Trump signed an executive order instructing his government to punish Krebs in various ways, including ordering the attorney general to investigate him, though there is no evidence he has committed any crime.

Time magazine recently asked the president if his order wasn’t exactly what he accused President Joe Biden’s administration of doing to him.

“I think Chris Krebs was a disgrace to our country,” Trump said. “I think he was — I think he was terrible. By the way, I don’t know him. I’m not — I don’t think I ever met him. … I know very little about Chris Krebs, but I think he was very deficient.”

