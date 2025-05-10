Key prosecutor in Trump’s classified documents case to testify in front of House Judiciary Committee

By Annie Grayer, CNN

(CNN) — A key federal prosecutor in the classified documents case against President Donald Trump is expected to privately testify in front of the House Judiciary Committee in the coming days, a source familiar with the process told CNN.

Jay Bratt’s deposition, which was first reported by The Guardian, is scheduled for May 14, the source added.

Bratt is a former national security prosecutor who spearheaded the case in which Trump was indicted for taking classified national defense documents from the White House after he left office and resisting the government’s attempts to retrieve the materials.

While the case was ultimately dismissed, sources previously told CNN that Trump’s legal team believed Bratt didn’t afford the respect he should have to Trump as a then-former president. And as Republicans probe the Department of Justice’s investigations into Trump, the GOP-led House Judiciary Committee had long sought Bratt’s testimony.

With the investigations into Trump now complete and him returning to the White House, Congressional Republicans have had more success in obtaining documents and testimony.

The House Judiciary Committee also recently interviewed a Department of Justice Tax Division prosecutor who the panel has been pursuing for months for their federal tax investigation into then-President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, who ultimately pleaded guilty in the case.

