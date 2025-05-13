Schumer announces blanket hold on DOJ political nominees as he demands answers on Qatari plane

By Morgan Rimmer, CNN

(CNN) — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Tuesday he is placing a blanket hold on all Justice Department political nominees, as he seeks answers related to the Trump administration’s plans to accept a luxury jet from the Qatari royal family to use as Air Force One.

“News of the Qatari government gifting Donald Trump a $400 million private jet to use as Air Force One is so corrupt that even Putin would give a double take,” Schumer said on the Senate floor, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. “This is not just naked corruption, it is also a grave national security threat.”

“So, in light of the deeply troubling news of a possible Qatari-funded Air Force One, and the reports that the attorney general personally signed off on this clearly unethical deal, I am announcing a hold on all DOJ political nominees, until we get more answers,” he added.

A blanket hold does not mean the Senate is unable to confirm these nominees, but it does force the chamber’s Republican majority to burn valuable floor time to overcome the hold. Only a simple majority vote is needed to overcome the hold.

Schumer demanded the Justice Department’s Foreign Agents Registration Act Unit “disclose all activities by Qatari foreign agents inside the US that could benefit President Trump or the Trump Organization,” and read a detailed list of questions probing the details of this jet offer. He also called on Attorney General Pam Bondi testify before the House and Senate “to explain why gifting Donald Trump a private jet does not violate the Emoluments Clause — which requires congressional approval — or any other ethics laws.”

The Democratic leader focused his questions on the national security risks of trusting a key piece of government equipment, like Air Force One, to a foreign country, and pressed on whether the Qataris could be trusted to outfit the plane.

“President Trump has told the American people that this is a ‘free jet.’ Does that mean the Qataris are delivering a ready-on-day-one plane with all the security measures already built in? If so, who installed those security measures and how do we know they were properly installed? Why would we take the risk of trusting any foreign country to do this sensitive work? If not, what security modifications would be needed to ensure a foreign-sourced Air Force One is safe to use?” he asked

Schumer also pressed for other details, including how much it would cost taxpayers to make the necessary security adjustments for the plane, who in the administration was involved in arranging the offer, and whether there is any quid pro quo attached to what the president has called a “gift.”

“What are the parameters of this deal, and which country brought it up first — us or them? What is Qatar being offered in return?” he asked.

Schumer’s announcement come as ethics experts have raised concerns about the Trump administration’s potential move and questioned whether accepting the plane will violate the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause, which prohibits a president from receiving an “emolument” or profit from any “King, Prince, or foreign state” unless Congress consents.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday that the legal details on accepting the jet, which would be retrofitted and used as Air Force One, are “still being worked out.”

“Any donation to this government is always done in full compliance with the law,” she added.

Democrats have slammed the plan, with Schumer posting on social media Sunday: “It’s not just bribery, it’s premium foreign influence with legroom.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters in the Capitol that “there are lots of issues associated with that offer, which I think need to be further talked about.” The South Dakota Republican did not elaborate on what he sees as issues.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, for his part, declined to weigh in on the administration’s plan, telling CNN earlier in the day: “I haven’t had a chance to even look at that yet.”

While some in the president’s party have defended the move, several Republican senators on Monday expressed misgivings about Trump’s plans, noting the potential for security and legal risks.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, a member of the Senate GOP leadership team, said Monday evening that Trump and the White House “need to look at the constitutionality” of the issue.

“I’d be checking for bugs is what I’d be checking for,” Capito said.

Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri argued that it “would be better if Air Force One were a big, beautiful jet made in the United States of America.”

This headline and story have been updated with additional developments.

CNN’s Manu Raju, Ted Barrett and Alison Main contributed to this report.

