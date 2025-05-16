GOP hardliners defy party leaders and Trump as they vote to block agenda

By Sarah Ferris, Lauren Fox and Haley Talbot, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump’s agenda has been thrown into chaos after a group of GOP hardliners blocked the bill in a key committee vote on Friday – dealing a major embarrassment to House Republican leaders and Trump himself.

The outcome of the vote does not spell the end for the bill, but it marks a major setback for GOP leaders, who will now have to determine if they can find a way forward to win over holdouts.

A core of right-wing Republicans had warned House Speaker Mike Johnson and his leadership team, both privately and publicly, that they planned to oppose the vote in the House budget panel meeting on Friday. But GOP leaders took the gamble, and proceeded with the vote anyway.

Five Republicans opposed the bill: Ralph Norman of South Carolina, Chip Roy of Texas, Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma, Andrew Clyde of Georgia and Lloyd Smucker of Pennsylvania.

The next steps for the House budget panel are unclear, though the group must decide to advance Trump’s bill at some point before it can come to the floor.

The move came after a bloc of House conservatives took the rare step Friday of publicly vowing to derail President Donald Trump’s legislative agenda without major changes, casting doubt on Johnson’s ability to pass a sweeping tax and spending cuts bill next week.

“I am a no on this bill unless serious reforms are made today, tomorrow, Sunday,” Roy, one of the most vocal hardliners, said during a key meeting of the House Budget Committee on Friday.

“Sadly, I’m a hard-no until we get this ironed out,” added Norman, though he was upbeat about his negotiations with party leaders. “I think we can. We’ve made progress, it just takes time.”

Roy and Norman were among four GOP hardliners who signaled on Friday they would refuse to pass the bill unless Johnson agreed to stricter overhauls for Medicaid and deeper cuts to a clean energy tax program — enough to tank the bill in that critical committee vote.

Negotiations with leadership are still ongoing. But any changes to the bill could upset Johnson’s fragile coalition in the House, where he can’t afford any big changes that would upset the GOP’s more moderate members. And Trump himself — who is closely watching any changes to Medicaid — also needs to sign off on changes.

Johnson and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise are working furiously to try to assuage the conservatives, including negotiating late into the night. But — as of now — it’s not enough to convince the holdouts to clear this next hurdle, which would bring Trump’s agenda one step closer to a floor vote. The next steps for the House budget panel are not yet clear.

“We’re working on answers. Some of them, we need to get answers from the Trump administration. But we got a pretty clear idea of what the final pieces are, and we’re working through those right now,” Scalise said.

The Budget Committee met on Friday to assemble the component pieces of the sweeping tax and spending cuts bill into a single legislative package. The panel is not empowered to make substantial policy changes during its meeting, but the bill needs to be advanced out of the committee to make it to a full floor vote.

Scalise said they’re all in agreement about changes they want to make but said they’re working through timing implementation. The work requirements for able-bodied adults enrolled in Medicaid, for instance, would not go into effect until 2029, after Trump has left office. And some of the clean energy subsidies — which were enacted under Biden — wouldn’t be phased out for years after that.

Scalise said Trump, who is returning from an overseas trip, has been keeping track of the bill’s progress. Norman, however, said he has not heard from the president directly.

Trump posted to Truth Social on Friday, “We don’t need ‘GRANDSTANDERS’ in the Republican Party. STOP TALKING, AND GET IT DONE!”

“Republicans MUST UNITE behind, ‘THE ONE, BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL!,’” he said.

Another one of the holdouts, Clyde, had another issue with the bill — its failure to remove gun suppressors, also known as silencers, from regulation under the National Firearms Act. It’s not clear if this policy change would make it into the final bill, however. GOP leaders must follow strict budgetary rules as they draft the package because they plan to pass it without using Democratic votes — forcing the party to comply with Senate rules that allow a bill to bypass a filibuster.

Johnson took a big gamble Friday as he powered ahead with the budget committee vote. The fate of the vote was unclear even as the budget panel’s GOP roster entered the Capitol for that meeting, with Republican lawmakers and senior aides tight-lipped about whether leadership had struck any deals with the conservatives who — just 12 hours earlier — were vowing to tank the bill.

Many of them urged Johnson to delay the vote. But GOP leaders refused to bend to hardliners’ demands to delay the vote and instead, Johnson and his House budget chief, Rep. Jodey Arrington, spent the night working to assuage conservative’s concerns and convince them to greenlight the bill Friday morning.

Arrington, could only afford to lose two GOP votes in the committee vote.

In a sign of the seriousness of the vote, GOP leaders pushed to have Rep. Brandon Gill, whose wife just had their second child, return to Washington on Friday morning for the vote.

Two GOP sources previously told CNN on Thursday that Gill would not be in attendance — which would have meant House leaders could only lose a single vote.

CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi and Morgan Rimmer contributed to this report.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

