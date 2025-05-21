Rep. Gerry Connolly, 75, has died, family statement says

By Lauren Chadwick, CNN

(CNN) — Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia has died at the age of 75, according to a statement from his family on Wednesday.

“It is with immense sadness that we share that our devoted and loving father, husband, brother, friend, and public servant, Congressman Gerald E. Connolly, passed away peacefully at his home this morning surrounded by family,” the statement said.

Last month, Connolly announced that he would not seek reelection and would soon step down from his leadership position on the powerful House Oversight Committee.

Connolly said at the time that his esophageal cancer — a diagnosis he shared in November — had returned.

“Gerry lived his life to give back to others and make our community better. He looked out for the disadvantaged and voiceless. He always stood up for what is right and just,” a statement from his family added.

“His absence will leave a hole in our hearts, but we are proud that his life’s work will endure for future generations. We thank you for your love of Gerry, and know he loved you all so much.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

