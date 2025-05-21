Trump’s agenda bill hits conservative roadblock in the House

By Sarah Ferris, CNN

(CNN) — Leaders of a key wing of the Republican Party are throwing up a major roadblock to House Speaker Mike Johnson’s plans of muscling President Donald Trump’s massive domestic policy package out of the House on Wednesday, instead pushing for more time to negotiate.

The group of hardline conservatives, including House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Harris of Maryland, spoke with reporters Wednesday morning, after they said the White House had agreed overnight to key changes to roll back certain clean energy programs and make changes to Medicaid – provisions they had pushed for.

But they said they’re still seeking specific details, which they declined to name.

“There’s a long way to go,” said Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, who vowed the bill would not pass the House until those changes are formalized. “It is not ready yet.”

“This is an arbitrary deadline,” Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania said, adding that it is designed “to force people in a corner to make bad decisions.”

That’s a major problem for Johnson, who has insisted the bill needs to pass this week ahead of the House’s Memorial Day recess.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

CNN’s Manu Raju, Lauren Fox and Morgan Rimmer contributed to this report.

