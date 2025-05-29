Exclusive: Kristi Noem said a migrant threatened to kill Trump. Investigators think he was set up

By Whitney Wild and Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted a stunning allegation on Wednesday: A undocumented migrant sent a letter threatening to kill President Donald Trump, promising to “self deport” after the assassination.

“Thanks to our ICE officers, this illegal alien who threatened to assassinate President Trump is behind bars,” Noem wrote in a social media post that included the letter and a picture of the man arrested. DHS also sent out a press release.

The story was picked up by multiple news outlets. The president’s allies used it to highlight what they see as the dangers of undocumented migrants and the work of the administration to boot them out of the country.

The problem: Investigators believe the migrant was a victim of a setup.

Law enforcement believes the man, Ramon Morales Reyes, 54, never wrote the letter, which was sent to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office and other law enforcement agencies, several sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

Instead, investigators suspect the letter was intended to benefit a separate individual who is currently awaiting trial in a robbery and assault case in which Reyes is a victim. They do not consider the threat to be credible.

In investigating the case, agents believe the person may have been involved in sending these letters, claiming to be from Reyes, in an attempt to have Reyes deported before the case could go to trial, sources said.

A high-level law enforcement official who was briefed on the case told CNN that law enforcement determined Reyes did not write the letter when they interviewed him regarding the threat. Federal officials asked for a handwriting sample from Reyes and determined his handwriting and the threatening letter didn’t match.

Further, a source told CNN law enforcement reviewed jail calls made by a person they believe played a role in penning the letters. The source said the person asked about specific addresses, one of which received the letter.

“We are tired of this president messing with us Mexicans,” the letter says, adding later, “I will self deport myself back to Mexico but not before I use my 30 yard 6 to shoot your precious president in the head,” possibly at a rally.

The Milwaukee Police Department told CNN on Thursday it is “investigating an identity theft and victim intimidation incident related to this incident” but could not provide details as the investigation is ongoing and “no one has been criminally charged at this time.”

Jeffrey J. Altenburg, chief deputy district attorney for the Milwaukee district attorney’s office, said in an email the matter is under investigation.

CNN has attempted to reach attorneys for each person involved in these cases, including Reyes, who is currently being held in a county jail in Wisconsin. Reyes has not been charged with threatening Trump.

The Secret Service referred an inquiry about the alleged threat to DHS.

Asked about the arrest and allegations of a threat against the president, a senior Homeland Security official told CNN: “The investigation into the threat is ongoing. Over the course of the investigation, this individual was determined to be in the country illegally and that he had a criminal record. He will remain in custody.”

A spokesperson for the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin told CNN they have “no charged matter involving this individual,” and declined to comment further.

“Morales entered the U.S. illegally at least nine times between 1998-2005,” DHS said in its original press release on Reyes’ arrest. “His criminal record includes arrests for felony hit and run, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse modifier.”

The department would not comment on whether they still believed Reyes was the author of the letter.

The incident comes amid a heightened environment of threats against Trump and officials as well as increased pressure on ICE to ramp up deportation numbers.

In her post, Noem wrote that the alleged threat came “less than two weeks after former FBI Director Comey called for the President’s assassination.” (James Comey has denied the post was meant as a threat or at all associated with violence.)

“All politicians and members of the media should take notice of these repeated attempts on President Trump’s life and tone down their rhetoric,” the secretary added.

