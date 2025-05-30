Joe Biden honors veterans in first public remarks since cancer diagnosis

By Arlette Saenz and David Wright, CNN

New Castle, Delaware (CNN) — Former President Joe Biden delivered his first public remarks since receiving his cancer diagnosis at a Memorial Day service in New Castle, Delaware Friday, offering a spirited defense of democracy and the country’s founding ideals, saying that “every generation has to fight to maintain that democracy.”

The former president did not address his cancer diagnosis in the remarks but noted the day is “deeply personal” for him and his family as May 30 marks ten years since his son Beau Biden, a former Delaware attorney general and member of the Delaware National Guard, passed away from glioblastoma.

“I know for many of you, Memorial Day, like for us, is deeply personal. For the Bidens, this day is the 10th anniversary of the loss of my son Beau, who spent a year in Iraq. And to be honest, it’s a hard day,” Biden said. “Being with all of you, quite frankly, makes things a little bit easier. It really does. So thank you for allowing me to grieve with you.”

Biden was joined at the event by Beau’s son Hunter, and the Biden family attended a private mass together on Friday morning to mark Beau’s passing.

Biden’s public appearance comes two weeks after Biden, 82 was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones. Biden’s office has yet to detail whether the former president has started treatment.

At the annual Memorial Day event at Veterans Memorial Park, Biden offered a tribute to service members and warned against political interference with the military.

“My friends, Memorial Day is about something profound – our politics have become so divided and so biter, all of the years I’ve been doing this, I never thought we’d get to this point. But we are.” he said. “Our troops don’t wear a uniform that says I’m a Democrat, or I’m a Republican – it says, I’m an American.”

The former president then urged the audience to “renew our pledge to honor our heroes” and defend the country’s democratic ideals.

“Folks, you know, for generation after generation, that profound idea has been defended by ordinary citizens who stepped up and answered the call,” Biden said. “Because of them, American democracy has endured for nearly 250 years. Every generation – every generation – every generation – has to fight to maintain that democracy. Every time, every generation. Because of them, our government is still of the people, by the people, and for the people. They – they are we. And we are still free. And now, we must make sure that sacrifice has never been in vain.”

He continued, “Let me close with this: the women and men we honor today, that are no longer with us. But you can still hear their echoes.”

“They’re not asking us to risk our lives, they’re asking us to stay true to what America stands for. They’re not asking us to do their jobs – they’re asking us to do our jobs, to protect our nation, in our time, now. To defend democracy. Be a part of something bigger than ourselves. So today, let’s renew our pledge to honor our heroes,” the former president said.

Delaware Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Rep. Sarah McBride, Lt. Gov. Kyle Evans Gay, and former Sen. Tom Carper also spoke at the event Friday.

While this marked the first time Biden spoke publicly since the cancer diagnosis, he was spotted by travelers at an airport in Connecticut last Friday when he traveled to his grandson’s high school graduation.

Biden thanked those offering well wishes after his cancer diagnosis became public in a post on X last week.

“Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places,” Biden wrote. “Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”

Questions about Biden’s physical and mental capabilities in his final year in office and the role of his aides have also returned to the spotlight as a new book detailed signs of Biden’s decline while in the White House. Biden pushed back on those claims earlier this month, saying “They are wrong. There is nothing to sustain that.”

