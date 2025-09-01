Skip to Content
Trump announces he will award Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Former mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani takes the stage during a rally held by then-candidate Donald Trump, in Uniondale, New York, on September 18, 2024. Brendan McDermid/Reuters/File)
today at 3:23 PM
By Kit Maher, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he will be awarding his former attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is the highest civilian honor.

The announcement comes after Giuliani was involved in a car accident in New Hampshire over the weekend.

“As President of the United States of America, I am pleased to announce that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot, will receive THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM, our Country’s highest civilian honor. Details as to time and place to follow,” Trump posted on Truth Social Monday afternoon.

Giuliani, who served as mayor of New York City during 9/11 was often referred to as “America’s mayor” following the terror attacks, has faced a slew of legal and financial troubles since the 2020 election, where he played a key role in several of Trump’s efforts to try to overturn the results.

He has continued to receive support from the president, who appointed Giuliani to an advisory council inside the Department of Homeland Security in June.

Giuliani’s vehicle was struck from behind at “high speed” on Saturday evening, his head of security, Michael Ragusa, said in a statement on X. Giuliani was transported to a nearby trauma center “where he was diagnosed with a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg.”

Ragusa told CNN that Giuliani was “in great spirits” and “fully alert and conscious.”

