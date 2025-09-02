Trump calls video of bag being thrown from White House an ‘AI-generated’ fake

By Adam Cancryn, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump dismissed a viral video of what appears to be a black bag being tossed out of a White House as an AI-generated fake, adding that it’s “a little bit scary” how realistic such videos can be.

“That’s probably AI-generated,” Trump said on Tuesday. “It’s got to be because I know every window up there. … Number one, they’re sealed, and number two, each window weighs about 600 pounds.”

The president then asked to take a look at the video, which was first circulated on Instagram over the weekend by the washingtonianprobs account, before reiterating that he believed it was a fake. He said AI is both “good and bad” and that he sees “so many phony things.”

“If something happens, really bad, just blame AI,” Trump quipped.

In the video, what appears to be a black plastic bag is tossed out of a window on the second floor of the White House, where Trump’s private residence is located.

The president said First Lady Melania Trump has complained about the windows not opening: “She said, ‘Love to have a little fresh air come in.’ But you can’t. They’re bulletproof.”

Trump was not at the White House for some of the weekend, spending parts of Saturday, Sunday and Monday at his golf club in Virginia.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the video.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

