NYC Mayor Eric Adams met with top Trump aide amid talk of his ending reelection bid, source says

(CNN) — New York Mayor Eric Adams met privately with Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff earlier this week to discuss potential opportunities to join the Trump administration, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN.

CNN previously reported that aides to President Donald Trump have floated the idea of offering Adams a job in the administration with the aim of blocking Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani from becoming the city’s next mayor. Adams leaving the race could potentially allow former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to consolidate the opposition vote to Mamdani, who shocked Cuomo in June’s Democratic primary but has elicited concerns from some top Democrats about his democratic socialist views.

Witkoff is one of Trump’s most trusted advisers. The source noted that nothing was offered to Adams, but that privately the president has indicated he would like to offer Adams a role in the administration. The source also said that the meeting was kept at a close hold even within the walls of the White House, and many aides only learned through news reports Wednesday about the initial outreach from Trump allies to Adams.

Facing questions about the possibility he might drop out, Adams said Wednesday that he had no plans to exit the race.

“I have a job. I’m running for my reelection. I am still doing that, and I’m looking forward to getting reelected,” Adams told reporters.

Todd Shapiro, a spokesperson for the Adams campaign, declined to confirm Adams and Witkoff had met during a trip the mayor took this week to Florida.

“Mayor Adams was in Florida on a personal trip,” Shapiro said in a statement. “He did not carry out any campaigning or governmental related duties.”

