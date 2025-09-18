Melania Trump and Catherine, Princess of Wales head outside to make ‘bug hotels,’ with a side of diplomatic honey

By Betsy Klein, CNN

(CNN) — Catherine, Princess of Wales and first lady Melania Trump traded in their gowns and heels on Thursday for an afternoon of outdoor crafting with young scouts — marking a more casual venture for the two private spouses after the previous night’s lavish state banquet.

Their joint appearance with 4-to 6-year-old Squirrel Scouts on the grounds of Windsor Castle marked a strategic deployment of Kate’s star power as Britain worked to impress the Trumps. But it also offered a more humanizing moment following Wednesday’s pomp and circumstance – and a reminder of the unpredictability of small children at official events.

“I need some green!” a child clad in a red scouting uniform shrieked as the princess and the first lady arrived in a grassy area covered with arts and crafts materials – including the makings for “bug hotels” — accompanied by chief scout and television personality Dwayne Fields.

Kate crouched down, leaning in to engage with the children and animatedly asking questions: “What are you drawing? Come and show me!” “What’s your name?” “You made this?” “Will you tell me what your picture’s going to be?”

Since her return to the public eye after cancer treatment, the princess’ appearances have largely focused on the core themes of her royal portfolio: early childhood support and education, children’s mental health and the importance of spending time outdoors. She is joint president of the Scout Association, a title she’s held since 2020.

While it has taken time for her to grow comfortable with the spotlight and the huge public interest in her, away from cameras, the princess has become incredibly confident in her duties and genuinely enjoys engaging with people of all ages at events. Raising awareness around the importance of early childhood, a Kensington Palace spokesperson has previously told CNN, has become her “life’s work.”

Trump has placed a similar focus on the well-being of children during her tenure.

“This is Mrs. Trump – she’s the first lady of the United States. Did you know that? Big country across the water, so you’re going to help Mrs. Trump here,” Fields said as he introduced her to young scouts eager to show off their creations.

While Kate sat in the grass, Trump stayed in a red chair at a small table as a little boy showed her how to create prints with leaves foraged from the castle’s grounds. She picked up a red marker and began drawing on a piece of paper — until a little girl grabbed her marker and walked away with it, later returning to sit on the first lady’s lap.

“Show me how, what I should do,” Trump said, delightedly querying the children as they affixed stickers to their bug hotels, or pop-up habitats for insects.

“Who goes in the bottom here? Maybe ants, maybe?” the princess asked.

The first lady, who’d changed out of the embroidered tan leather suit and skirt she wore during an earlier appearance with Queen Camilla at the Royal Library, sported flats with a pair of fitted khakis and a tan military jacket.

Kate opted for a forest green and earthy brown ensemble, including a skirt by American brand Ralph Lauren and a scarf from a British mill she’d toured last week.

Before the event was over, the women gathered with the children around a brightly colored nylon parachute, holding on tight and laughing as the scouts started to shake it, some jumping up and down and others disregarding the rules entirely, running underneath it.

And then it was time for presentation of the “Go Wild!” scouting badges, the guests of honor dispensing the special rewards and congratulating the young participants on the milestone as they clapped and cheered.

“I already have that badge,” one child told them.

The scouts presented the first lady and the princess with their own badges, and Fields later gifted Trump his scouting scarf.

The children ate sandwiches that Buckingham Palace said included honey “made by The Princess of Wales herself from the Wales family’s hives at Anmer Hall.” Each child, the palace said, received their own bottle of White House honey gifted by the first lady.

“They were quite taken with you,” one volunteer told Trump as she handed out juice boxes. “They must love you.”

