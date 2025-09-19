Trump announces another lethal strike on alleged drug-trafficking vessel in international waters

By Alejandra Jaramillo, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump on Friday announced another lethal military strike on an alleged drug-trafficking vessel that he said was affiliated with a designated terrorist organization.

In a social media post, Trump said the strike targeted a vessel operating in US Southern Command’s area of responsibility – which includes Central America, South America and the Caribbean – and killed three male “narcoterrorists” onboard.

“On my Orders, the Secretary of War ordered a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization conducting narcotrafficking in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking illicit narcotics and was transiting along a known narcotrafficking passage enroute to poison Americans.”

According to the president, no US forces were harmed during the operation, which took place in international waters.

“STOP SELLING FENTANYL, NARCOTICS, AND ILLEGAL DRUGS IN AMERICA, AND COMMITTING VIOLENCE AND TERRORISM AGAINST AMERICANS!!!,” the president said.

Trump attached a video of the strike to his post.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

