Would a federal government shutdown affect you? Tell us about it

(CNN) — The federal government is just days away from shutting down unless Congress approves a federal spending bill before October 1.

Republicans and Democrats remain far apart in coming to an agreement to continue funding the federal government. One of the central issues is extending the enhanced premium subsidies for Affordable Care Act coverage.

A shutdown could disrupt the lives of many Americans, particularly federal employees, many of whom who would not be paid.

Previous shutdowns have closed national parks and museums; stalled food inspections; canceled immigration hearings; and delayed some federal lending to homebuyers and small businesses, among other impacts. Though air traffic controllers have to remain on the job, many called in sick during the most recent shutdown in the first Trump administration, snarling flights.

Some essential government functions continue even if agencies shut down, however. Notably, Social Security recipients will receive their monthly payments.

