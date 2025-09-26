Kamala Harris tells CNN she’s outraged by the indictment of James Comey

By Edward-Isaac Dovere, CNN

Washington (CNN) — Even as she reflects on last year’s campaign in touring for her new book, Kamala Harris has been weaving in critiques of President Donald Trump’s second term that came out of her loss – and FBI Director James Comey’s indictment was too much to ignore.

“It’s frustrating, but more than that, it’s painful to see,” Harris said, speaking exclusively to CNN on Friday afternoon during a break in the Washington swing of her tour, when asked what she made of Trump’s term so far. “It’s painful to see. I mean what’s happening with Comey: Are you fucking kidding me? The United States Department of Justice?”

Before being elected to the Senate in 2016, the former vice president spent her professional life as a prosecutor, including her time as San Francisco district attorney and California attorney general, and issues of the law hit hard for her.

Harris warned during the campaign that Trump would go after people he considered his political enemies. The Justice Department bringing charges against Comey came after Trump publicly pressured Attorney General Pam Bondi and replaced the US attorney for the district where Comey was indicted.

“He said it; we knew he would do it,” Harris said. “But it is every day unrelenting.”

Harris said she had seen the Truth Social post from last week addressed to “Pam,” as in Bondi, demanding the prosecution, and had heard the speculation that it might have been intended as a direct message to the attorney general.

Either way, Harris told CNN, Trump’s intent seemed clear, and that means a president who has ordered the prosecution of a person against whom he has long sought vengeance.

Asked whether she sees the indictment as the crossing of a Rubicon, or a boundary, Harris said, “I don’t know. Define Rubicon.”

