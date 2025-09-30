White House withdraws Antoni’s nomination to lead BLS

By Kristen Holmes, Adam Cancryn, Em Steck, CNN

(CNN) — The White House has sent paperwork to the Senate to withdraw the nomination of E.J. Antoni as head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, three sources told CNN.

The withdrawal comes after CNN’s KFile reported earlier this month that Antoni operated a since-deleted Twitter account that featured sexually degrading attacks on Kamala Harris, derogatory remarks about gay people, conspiracy theories, and crude insults aimed at critics of Trump.

Antoni positioned himself as a watchdog for government accountability in media appearances and Heritage Foundation blog posts. But his own digital trail revealed a pattern of incendiary rhetoric that veered frequently into conspiracy theories and misogyny, KFile reported.

Trump nominated Antoni in August after firing the previous commissioner, Erika McEntarfer, whom he accused without evidence of rigging jobs data.

CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski and Kit Maher contributed to this story.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

