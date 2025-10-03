Trump administration reversing counterterrorism funding cuts to New York

By Kaitlan Collins, Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

(CNN) — The Trump administration is reversing cuts to counterterrorism funding for New York after the president intervened, a person familiar with what happened told CNN.

“I am pleased to advise that I reversed the cuts made to Homeland Security and Counterterrorism for New York City and State. It was my Honor to do so,” President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post on Friday.

Trump was only informed about the counterterrorism cuts to New York, which have been met with strong pushback from state leaders, in recent days and exploded in anger, ordering them to be reversed, the person said.

“While FEMA’s initial allocation fully met program requirements, after consultation with federal partners and in recognition of our critical security partnership with New York, FEMA is providing access to $136 million, bringing the State Homeland Security funding to $187 million to ensure it has the resources needed to counter and combat evolving threats,” a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said on Friday.

New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul celebrated the news on X and credited Trump with the reversal, writing: “From the moment @Sec_Noem tried to defund our police and counterterrorism programs, we stood up and fought back. I’m glad that @POTUS heard our call to reverse these cuts.”

“That means $187 million for the NYPD, FDNY & first responders across the state that keep New Yorkers safe,” she said.

In a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem earlier this week, Hochul had warned that cutting 86% of homeland security funding from the state “serves only to make not just New York but all of America more vulnerable to terrorist attacks.”

A district judge on Wednesday expressed similar concerns, citing 9/11 attacks and other threats, as they blocked the federal government from diverting or withdrawing $34 million in funding to protect New York’s transportation system from terrorist attacks, the Associated Press reported.

The striking reversal comes as the Trump administration has threatened New York and other blue states with consequences if the government shutdown persists, although cuts to counterterrorism funding predated the shutdown.

Russell Vought, the White House’s budget chief, said on Wednesday that the administration was pausing funding for two major New York City construction projects while the government is shut down.

Vought added that construction on the Hudson Tunnel Project and the Second Avenue Subway are specifically being targeted.

This story has been updated with additional details.

CNN's Alayna Treene contributed to this report.