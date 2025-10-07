Mamdani criticizes Hamas and Israel in marking October 7 attack, drawing an Israeli rebuke

By Gloria Pazmino, CNN

(CNN) — New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani reflected on the second anniversary of the October 7 attacks Tuesday, issuing a statement in memory of Israeli victims and hostages still held by Hamas but also critical of the US and Israeli governments.

“Two years ago today, Hamas carried out a horrific war crime, killing more than 1,100 Israelis and kidnapping 250 more. I mourn these lives and pray for the safe return of every hostage still held and for every family whose lives were torn apart by these atrocities,” Mamdani said.

In the statement, Mamdani said the US government had been “complicit” in what he described as “genocidal war” and called for the conflict to end.

“A death toll that now far exceeds 67,000; with the Israeli military bombing homes, hospitals, and schools into rubble,” Mamdani said. “Every day in Gaza has become a place where grief itself has run out of language. I mourn these lives and pray for the families that have been shattered.”

Mamdani’s statement drew a sharp rebuke from the Israeli Foreign Ministry, which reposted Mamdani’s statement on X and accused him of “acting as a mouthpiece for Hamas propaganda.”

“By repeating Hamas’s lies, he excuses terror and normalizes antisemitism. He stands with Jews only when they are dead. Shameful,” the post said.

Israel’s war in Gaza has been a flashpoint in the race for mayor in New York City, home to the largest Jewish population outside of Israel and to a considerable Arab community that includes large groups of Palestinians. This week, Mamdani met with a group of families directly impacted by the Palestinian conflict, according to his campaign.

Mamdani has been a fierce critic of Israel’s government and has described Israel as an apartheid state. He has said he believes Israel has a right to exist as a state that provides equal rights to all residents.

He’s faced pushback from New York’s Jewish community and has met with supporters and detractors alike to affirm that he opposes antisemitism and would provide security requested by synagogues if elected mayor.

This story has been updated with additional information.

