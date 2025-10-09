Trump says he’ll undergo routine ‘semi-annual’ exam during planned Walter Reed trip

By Adam Cancryn, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump said he will travel to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday for a “semi-annual physical,” describing it as a routine exam.

“I think I’m in great shape, but I’ll let you know,” Trump said from the Oval Office on Thursday during a bilateral meeting with the Finnish president. “Physically, I feel very good, mentally I feel very good.”

The president’s remarks came a day after the White House announced he would go to Walter Reed for what it called a “yearly check up.” That initial description prompted confusion, since Trump had received an “annual” exam just six months ago.

Trump’s physician at that time deemed him “fully fit” to execute his duties, writing in an April memo that he was in “excellent health” — and citing his frequent golf outings as evidence of his wellbeing.

Since then, Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition in older people where blood can pool in the veins. The White House disclosed the diagnosis amid growing scrutiny over photos showing swelling in Trump’s legs.

The president in recent months has also faced speculation over bruising on his hand that he has tried at times to cover with makeup. But chronic venous insufficiency is considered a benign and manageable condition, and Trump’s physician has attributed the bruising to a combination of frequent handshaking and aspirin use that make it easier to bruise.

On Thursday, Trump maintained that neither was giving him any trouble — and that the upcoming trip to Walter Reed was mainly an effort to keep it that way.

“I have no difficulty so far,” Trump said. “When I’m around, I like to check. Always be early, it’s a lesson for a lot of people.”

The White House said Wednesday that the president would also attend a “planned meeting” and deliver remarks to troops while at Walter Reed.

